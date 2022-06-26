Modular, Pop-Up Space Camper Turns the Cybertruck Into the RV of Your Dreams

Ever since its formal introduction, the Cybertruck has inspired quite an impressive array of related products from non-Tesla companies and startups. We have garages, houses, pop-up campers and even kits that turn the Cybertruck into a catamaran or a live-in boathouse. We don’t have the Cybertruck just yet, but that means you get more time to consider which third-party product you want to invest in. If you’re a half-glass-full-kind of person.
The Space Camper was formally introduced in early June 2022, as the “Swiss army knife” of pop-up campers designed exclusively for the Cybertruck. The idea is simple and, Space Campers hopes, alluring enough to get you to pre-order a unit: you have the awesome Cybertruck with its very generous bed (the vault, as it’s known); why not turn it into anything you’d need to live or work on the road?
Application of the idea is just as simple – or aims to be, since we’re still talking about a CGI project for the time being. You get a pop-up tent as a blank canvas (*pun not intentional), which you can use to build your dream camper. If you want a camper for weekend getaways, turn it into a proper camper. If you want to do remote work in your Cybertruck, convert it into a mobile office. Use it for storage if you plan on using the Cybertruck for hauling, or simply remove it to use the vehicle in its factory configuration.
Because it’s meant as a versatile solution, The Space Camper comes with compatibility with several accessories and entire kits. These include a Murphy-style bed that doubles as a table with seating and which can be removed to serve as lounger on the beach, a cinema kit with projector, an office setup, a full kitchen, an exterior shower structure that doubles as bathroom, a variety of solar and roof racks, extra insulation, or privacy blanks.
The idea is that whatever you want your Cybertruck to be, the Space Camper can do it for you. As long as you have the money for it: The Space Camper comes with a retail price of $24,000, which is quite cheap for the world’s most anticipated electric pickup truck. But for this money, you only get the tent, with two lateral steps for easy access and plugs, and nothing else. As for the accessories that effectively turn it into a living or working space, there’s not even an estimated price range for them, as of the time of press.
Weight goes up depending on the accessories you add, and they will immediately and directly impact range.
Space Campers calls the upcoming Space Camper “an investment in your Cybertruck,” playing off the idea that you will want it to make it even more awesome and maximize its usefulness. The startup also promises delivery within months after the Cybertruck starts deliveries, easy maintenance, repairs, and full production and assembly in the U.S., but refrains from going into specifics.
If you’re thinking “wow, this sounds too good” right now, put a peg in the Space Camper and revisit it after the Cybertruck will have started deliveries. It’s probably wiser that way.
