Bugatti SUV Imagined As the Industry's Ultimate High-Rider, What Would You Name It?

Like every other car company out there, Bugatti are reinventing themselves with focus on the inevitable zero-emission future. Their next hypercar will be electrified, and won’t feature the fabulous quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine anymore, and there have been talks about expanding the lineup.
A hyper sedan might be on the menu, next to a hyper SUV that would probably make vehicles such as the Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, and Aston Martin DBX707 feel dead slow, and not that premium.
However, the Molsheim brand doesn’t really need a high-rider in its family, as they’re not a mainstream automaker. Factor in the Volkswagen Group’s blessing for such a project, which would require a ginormous budget for research and development, and you will quickly understand that it probably won’t happen anytime soon, especially since Bugatti isn’t known for platform- and powertrain-sharing.
The latter part might eventually change, however, and if it does, then it would grant them access to the Bentley Bentayga’s architecture, which also happens to be the foundation stone of the Group’s flagship SUVs. Thus, everything from the Volkswagen Touareg to the Lamborghini Urus uses it, albeit with the obvious modifications. The MLB Evo is highly versatile, as it supports all kinds of powertrains, fueled by gasoline and diesel, and also various electrified assemblies.
Now, over the years, there have literally been countless attempts of trying to imagine a possible SUV from Bugatti. The latest renderings mix the styling of the W16 Mistral and Chiron Pur Sport, revealing a very fast-looking machine that seems ready to dominate this niche by acting as the final boss. Signed by spdesignsest, the CGIs made their way to social media a few days ago, and they are very promising. In fact, the model depicted here is so promising that it deserves a proper name. So, what would you call it?
However, the Molsheim brand doesn’t really need a high-rider in its family, as they’re not a mainstream automaker. Factor in the Volkswagen Group’s blessing for such a project, which would require a ginormous budget for research and development, and you will quickly understand that it probably won’t happen anytime soon, especially since Bugatti isn’t known for platform- and powertrain-sharing.
The latter part might eventually change, however, and if it does, then it would grant them access to the Bentley Bentayga’s architecture, which also happens to be the foundation stone of the Group’s flagship SUVs. Thus, everything from the Volkswagen Touareg to the Lamborghini Urus uses it, albeit with the obvious modifications. The MLB Evo is highly versatile, as it supports all kinds of powertrains, fueled by gasoline and diesel, and also various electrified assemblies.
Now, over the years, there have literally been countless attempts of trying to imagine a possible SUV from Bugatti. The latest renderings mix the styling of the W16 Mistral and Chiron Pur Sport, revealing a very fast-looking machine that seems ready to dominate this niche by acting as the final boss. Signed by spdesignsest, the CGIs made their way to social media a few days ago, and they are very promising. In fact, the model depicted here is so promising that it deserves a proper name. So, what would you call it?