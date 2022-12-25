Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLS Goes Electric in Unofficial Renderings, It's Sexy as Hell

Launched in 2004, the first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS turned out to be so popular that it inspired rivaling automakers to come up with similar models. It lived until 2010, when it was replaced, and joined by a Shooting Brake variant, aka sporty wagon.
The second generation was dropped in 2018, and with it the five-door variant too, and the third one has been around for well over four years now. This is when Mercedes drew a thick line between the Benz and the AMG, as the latter became the GT 4-Door Coupe in the range-topping forms, bringing different styling besides the punchier engines.
Since it is about to blow five candles off its birthday cake, it is only natural that the three-pointed star brand has started considering whether it should get a direct successor or not, and logic tells us that it will, perhaps with an electric twist. And speaking of that, tedoradze.giorgi has come up with unofficial digital illustrations of the executive four-door model, and it appears to have bid farewell to internal combustion engines.
It has a closed-off grille that was inspired by the Panamericana piece equipping the modern-day AMGs, and sharp creases in the front bumper. The headlights look like an evolution of those equipping the current one, and there is a long hood, which would open up more cargo space in a hypothetical EV. Soft lines mix with sharp creases further back, and the rear is dominated by the LED taillights, joined together in the middle by a thin light strip. The diffuser is on the oversized front, though without crossing the OTT line.
Fat fender flares, and small side windows make it look even sportier, and they are joined by beefier side skirts. It rides on very big multi-spoke alloys, which would be around 23 or 24 inches in diameter in the real thing by the looks of it, and it has tiny side mirrors that could easily be replaced by cameras to bait those into car tech into getting it over the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and Audi A7. Overall, this is one good-looking design, and maybe those responsible for coming up with the next-gen CLS at Mercedes will see it, because it deserves to become real.
Curious about the interior? Well, so are we, but unfortunately, the pixel manipulator called it a day after dropping these two sketches. Nonetheless, you should expect front sports seats, dual screens dominating the dashboard panel, ambient lighting, and lots of technology and comfort stuff. If we were to bet on it, we’d say that we will see more of these renderings in the near future, as their creator will probably color them soon, and maybe imagine a background to make the car look more realistic. But do you like it?
