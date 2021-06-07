Gap Between Entry-Level Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 and Fully-Loaded 45 Is $27,000

Sporty Mercedes-Benz CLS Gets Even Sportier in Europe With New Limited Edition

European dealerships will get a new, limited edition of the Mercedes-Benz CLS, boasting an even sportier look and an upgraded interior. 50 photos



The 19-inch wheels also get two new designs, with a 5-twin-spoke version and a multi-spoke rims design to choose from.



The CLS with the AMG Line Exterior will include an AMG-specific front apron with A-wing in black, a front splitter in silver chrome, sporty, distinctive air intakes with vertical bars, and aerodynamically shaped flics in high-gloss black. The multi-spoke wheels will be available in two new color combinations: high-gloss black and tremolite gray.



A new special radiator grille will be available for both the AVANTGARDE and AMG Line Exterior models, featuring the all too recognizable Mercedes-Benz pattern, a louver in high-gloss black with chrome inlay, and the integrated Mercedes star.



The interior of the limited-edition CLS also gets upgraded, with a wider variety of leather seat upholstery becoming available. Two new color combinations are introduced here as well: neva grey/magma grey and sienna brown/black. Two is the magic number for the new trim finishes, too, with open-pore brown walnut and high-gloss grey wood being the new additions.



You can find more details of the limited edition



The limited-edition model is scheduled to arrive in the European dealership this August.



Over 450,000 Mercedes-Benz CLS cars have been sold worldwide so far since the luxurious and sporty model was released in 2004. Last year, the largest sales market for the CLS Coupé was China, followed by South Korea, the U.S., and Germany, according to Daimler.

