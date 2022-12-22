New 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Tickles Our Taste Buds in Unofficial Renderings

Should the Porsche 911 family be concerned about the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT? That’s a question that only time will answer, as the German sports / super coupe – depending on the configuration – will have to be very darn good in order to steal some clients from the 911.
The Affalterbach brand is currently working on making it better overall than its predecessor, which is already eight years old. Prototypes have been spotted in different environments for quite some time now, and our latest encounter with one dates back to the beginning of last week, and it was those scoops that Kolesa’s renderings appear to have been based on.
Overall, it looks like an evolution of its predecessor, with similar proportions. It has a slightly pointier nose, slimmer headlights on each side of the smaller Panamericana grille, muscular shoulders, thin taillamps, and big exhaust pipes incorporated into the aggressive diffuser. From certain angles, it sends some Mercedes-AMG SL vibes, and in case you forgot, it is based on the same platform as the new-gen roadster.
In all likelihood, it might get the same infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, and some believe that a 2+2 seating layout will become real. However, if that is the case, then the rear seats will probably be suitable for children only. The usual amount of gasoline engines are understood to make up the powertrain family, joined by some plug-in hybrids. Sitting at the top of the range will be the V8, with and without electric assistance.
The V8-powered non-electrified offerings will probably comprise at least two versions. The SL 55 and SL 63 sport 469 hp (476 ps / 350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, and 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) respectively. Due to weighing a bit less than the roadster, the next-gen AMG GT will probably be a hair quicker to 62 mph (100 kph). The sprint takes 3.9 and 3.6 seconds in the SL 55 and SL 63 respectively, which top out at 183 and 196 mph (295-315 kph).
A hybridized S E Performance variant of the new GT is understood to top them all in terms of power, performance, and pricing. The usual amount of special editions should start rolling out after the official unveiling, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they launch yet another Black Series model, albeit probably towards the end of the car’s life cycle. But when will it premiere? No one outside the three-pointed star brand knows the answer to this question yet, but if we were to guess, then we’d say that it is probably due sometime next year, hence the 2024 MY reference made in the title. So, are you hyped about it?
