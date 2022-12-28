Candy-Wrapped ‘87 Pontiac Firebird Rides Virtually Donk on Gold ‘Cheeseball’ Daytons

Originally a genre that grew out of the ‘Dirty South’ hip hop subculture, Hi-risers are a niche part of the aftermarket customization and personalization trend that has quickly spread across all of North America.
And the impact was so tremendous they even transcended the real world right into the parallel universe of imaginative virtual automotive artists. But before that, what are Hi-risers, more precisely?
Well, long story short, these are heavily-modified automobiles, traditionally a full-size, body-on-frame, RWD American model that has a significantly increased ride height, usually with slightly higher front ends for a swaggering (or potty-training, depending on your POV) appearance, and packing oversized (or disproportionate) aftermarket wheels.
Do not even dare to call them ‘donks’ unless you are talking about a 1971-1976 Chevrolet Impala or Caprice, but generally, Hi-risers are mostly 1980s and 1990s American full-size sedans plus coupes – usually of the General Motors variety. As such, you can easily see the big Chevy, Cadillac, Buick, Oldsmobile, and even the Pontiac Grand Prix or Bonneville adopt the stance. But what does all that have to do with a smaller and nimbler Pontiac Firebird?
Well, a lot, if you are to trust the CGI judgment of the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who shows some artsy donk love for this ‘little’ Pontiac just ahead of New Year’s Eve. Or a lot less, since even the author starts the post “SMH speechless!” Does that mean he is surprised by what he did?
Who knows? All we can be sure of is that we are dealing here with a “super outrageous” third-generation Pontiac Firebird that would have both Hi-riser and pony car fans running amok crying their offended souls. Anyway, let us check out what made them cringe. For starters, it could be the fact that a third-generation Pontiac Firebird is not thinking about the Smokey and the Bandit Trans Am lifestyle but rather about riding posh on “gold cheeseball” Dayton wire wheels (of an unknown 24 or 26-inch size).
Secondly, it could also be the fact that said humongous aftermarket wheels have a red bottom to bode well for the chameleonic Candy wrap prepared for the entire body of the unsuspecting ’87 Pontiac Firebird. In the end, we have only one mention aside from the traditional ‘beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.’ That would be the fact that at least the pixel master saw fit to give the Firebird a big hood lump, thus hinting at the potential secret lurking inside the engine bay.
Since 2023 is fast approaching and we are into new year resolutions, we sincerely hope this Pontiac hides at least a twin-turbo or supercharged LS V8 assembly that would allow it to fast-escape any mockery – if it ever gets turned real, that is!
