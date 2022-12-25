Big Wheel Chevy Caprice Donk Cars Invade the Hoonigan Burnyard

Bouncing Chevy Impalas might seem slightly outdated in 2022, but that doesn’t mean they lost their flair. If anything, the song that put them on the global map as a favorite rap culture car of the 90s, Dr. Dre’s Still Dre, has racked up 1.2 billion views so far. The Donk car might not be bobbing to the beat anymore, but it’s running on 26s and pushing some crazy power on the strip.

11 photos