Big Wheel Chevy Caprice Donk Cars Invade the Hoonigan Burnyard

Bouncing Chevy Impalas might seem slightly outdated in 2022, but that doesn’t mean they lost their flair. If anything, the song that put them on the global map as a favorite rap culture car of the 90s, Dr. Dre’s Still Dre, has racked up 1.2 billion views so far. The Donk car might not be bobbing to the beat anymore, but it’s running on 26s and pushing some crazy power on the strip.
Hoonigan’s band of automotive misfits haven’t been home for a while. They tagged their crazy antics to the 2022 SEMA and showcased some of the most epic tire-shredding stunts of the year.
They recently invited the Donkmaster to the Tire Slayer Studios to wind down the year with more of that tire-shredding action.
The Donk cars are popular among the hi-riser car enthusiasts community. While most Chevys in the late 60s and early 70s seem to fit the bill, Donk cars are Chevrolet Impala or Caprice produced between 1971 and 1976.
They get the name ‘Donk’ because enthusiasts of that era referred to the Chevy Impala logo as a ‘Donkey.’
You’d think owners of Donk cars would get them to ride low and slow, but there’s nothing mellow about Donk Car Championships. These cars are built from the ground up to push some crazy numbers and still flaunt and swagger.
The Hoonigan feature car is a Chevy Caprice running a twin-turbo 427 LS engine making 1,600 hp (1,622 ps). It runs a TH400 Turbo 400 Performance Racing Transmission by FTI Performance to harness all that power and weighs about 5,800 lbs (2,631 kgs).
“We race these cars in the National Donk Racing Association. So this is a big wheel race car. So that’s exactly what this is right here,” Donkmaster explained the essence of the Donk Car.
Unlike your typical race car with no creature comforts, this Chevy Caprice comes complete with an A/C system, a full interior, and a banging music system.
To hit those insane numbers on the dyno, this Donk car runs on VP Q16 fuel. It’s a highly oxygenated fuel that requires about a 4% to 6% increase in the fuel flow and, in return, produces 3% to 5% more power than other fuels. VP racing fuels are nothing new and have been used since the early 1970s.
“This car is considered a middle-weight Donk. You’re still going on to street cruise with it, and it has to have full interior and music in the car,” the Donkmaster revealed.
According to the Donkmaster, the heavy-weight Donk cars have a gutted interior, 26-inch wheels, and whatever power you can fit under the hood.
The National Donk Racing Association plans to make Donk races global. They are planning more races out of the United States in Japan and Australia.
Eventually, every car that features on the Hoonigan Burnyard does one thing – shreds some tires. Catch some of that smokey action in the video below.
They recently invited the Donkmaster to the Tire Slayer Studios to wind down the year with more of that tire-shredding action.
The Donk cars are popular among the hi-riser car enthusiasts community. While most Chevys in the late 60s and early 70s seem to fit the bill, Donk cars are Chevrolet Impala or Caprice produced between 1971 and 1976.
They get the name ‘Donk’ because enthusiasts of that era referred to the Chevy Impala logo as a ‘Donkey.’
You’d think owners of Donk cars would get them to ride low and slow, but there’s nothing mellow about Donk Car Championships. These cars are built from the ground up to push some crazy numbers and still flaunt and swagger.
The Hoonigan feature car is a Chevy Caprice running a twin-turbo 427 LS engine making 1,600 hp (1,622 ps). It runs a TH400 Turbo 400 Performance Racing Transmission by FTI Performance to harness all that power and weighs about 5,800 lbs (2,631 kgs).
“We race these cars in the National Donk Racing Association. So this is a big wheel race car. So that’s exactly what this is right here,” Donkmaster explained the essence of the Donk Car.
Unlike your typical race car with no creature comforts, this Chevy Caprice comes complete with an A/C system, a full interior, and a banging music system.
To hit those insane numbers on the dyno, this Donk car runs on VP Q16 fuel. It’s a highly oxygenated fuel that requires about a 4% to 6% increase in the fuel flow and, in return, produces 3% to 5% more power than other fuels. VP racing fuels are nothing new and have been used since the early 1970s.
“This car is considered a middle-weight Donk. You’re still going on to street cruise with it, and it has to have full interior and music in the car,” the Donkmaster revealed.
According to the Donkmaster, the heavy-weight Donk cars have a gutted interior, 26-inch wheels, and whatever power you can fit under the hood.
The National Donk Racing Association plans to make Donk races global. They are planning more races out of the United States in Japan and Australia.
Eventually, every car that features on the Hoonigan Burnyard does one thing – shreds some tires. Catch some of that smokey action in the video below.