There’s a 1965 Chevy Caprice in These Photos, Good Luck Finding It

The Caprice adventure officially kicked off in 1965 based on an approach that Chevrolet also used in 1958. More specifically, the Caprice was launched as a version of the Impala, just like the Impala was launched as a version of the Bel Air seven years before.
The idea was most likely to give the Caprice a bit more exposure, especially as the Impala was already GM’s new superstar – in 1965, the Impala was actually the best-selling car in the U.S., with total shipments surpassing the 1 million milestone.
A year later, however, the Caprice was promoted to a stand-alone series, but for many people out there, Impala fans included, the 1965 version is the one that deserves all the love and praise.
Unfortunately, not everybody seems to think the same. And the living proof is none other than this Caprice.
Posted on Craigslist a few hours ago, the car looks like a huge pile of rusty metal, most certainly after sitting for a very long time under the clear sky. At first glance, this Caprice needs absolutely everything, but the owner says the bumpers are straight, and as a bonus, you’ll also find a few good prices of trim in there.
Don’t even think of asking about an engine and a transmission because these are long gone – in fact, this is the case with almost everything on this Caprice, so there’s no doubt that whoever decides to give this car a second chance is a modern-day hero.
It goes without saying that such a rough Caprice can’t be too expensive, and this 1965 hardtop makes no exception. The car costs as much as a brand-new PlayStation 5, as the owner is willing to let it go (and by go, we mean to put all the metal, piece by piece, on a trailer) for just $500.
A year later, however, the Caprice was promoted to a stand-alone series, but for many people out there, Impala fans included, the 1965 version is the one that deserves all the love and praise.
Unfortunately, not everybody seems to think the same. And the living proof is none other than this Caprice.
Posted on Craigslist a few hours ago, the car looks like a huge pile of rusty metal, most certainly after sitting for a very long time under the clear sky. At first glance, this Caprice needs absolutely everything, but the owner says the bumpers are straight, and as a bonus, you’ll also find a few good prices of trim in there.
Don’t even think of asking about an engine and a transmission because these are long gone – in fact, this is the case with almost everything on this Caprice, so there’s no doubt that whoever decides to give this car a second chance is a modern-day hero.
It goes without saying that such a rough Caprice can’t be too expensive, and this 1965 hardtop makes no exception. The car costs as much as a brand-new PlayStation 5, as the owner is willing to let it go (and by go, we mean to put all the metal, piece by piece, on a trailer) for just $500.