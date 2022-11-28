Experts Dissect the JBL Sound Systems in Toyota Cars

Toyota has an ongoing collaboration with JBL, a leading audio brand. The companies teamed up back in 1996 with a clear purpose: "bring the sound of legendary concerts and rock tours to your ride". In the meantime, both the audio and automotive significantly evolved, and the partnership continues to generate unforgettable sonic experiences.
Having a great audio system on your vehicles creates a kind of sanctuary space in the cabin. You can tune out the city's hustle and bustle and enjoy your favorite music.
Toyota and JBL first collaborated in 1998 on the Camry in the U.S. market. Nowadays, the relationship has grown to the point where JBL sound systems are available on almost every Toyota vehicle.
The JBL system is fine-tuned to complement Toyota vehicles. The audio giant tailors the sound experience based on the target vehicle. Fewer speakers are used for small cars, while larger ones require more speakers. JBL designs the system based on the type of sonic experience needed for that specific vehicle and what kind of features it packs.
JBL spent hundreds of hours developing and precisely calibrating the speakers to output the best possible sound for drivers. The company focuses on four sound quality attributes: Spectral, Spatial, Dynamics, and Vehicle Integrity.
Spectral is the balance of the treble, mid-range, and bass. The Spatial attribute is unique. It refers to where you see the instruments in the music you listen to. Dynamics refers to the ability to play the sound loud and clear, but also the ability to reproduce the quietest of sounds. Lastly, Vehicle Integrity involves the structural build of the car: where the speakers are located, how they're fastened into the vehicle, as well as how they're wired.
Some instrumentation details are often lost when digitally compressing music. JBL's innovative Clari-Fi technology analyzes and restores digital audio files to high fidelity in real time. It reveals these minor yet important details that provide more intensity and clarity when playing your favorite music. No matter what genre, the JBL system in Toyota vehicles will offer quite a listening experience.
