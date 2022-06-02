Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Massive Gold Wheels Hides Camaro Surprise Under the Hood

Introduced in 1969 as Chevrolet's first personal luxury car, the Monte Carlo had a good couple of years on the muscle car market. But as power figures went down during the Malaise Era, the Monte Carlo evolved into a watered-down Buick Regal.
But come 2022 and the fourth-generation, G-body Monte Carlo is slowly becoming a classic. Granted, it's by no means expensive and it's nowhere near as desirable as the Buick GNX, but a properly equipped SS model could fetch more than $30,000 in Excellent condition.
And unrestored survivors are getting increasingly harder to find because the fourth-gen Monte Carlo is, like many other G-body nameplates, a popular tuner platform. They're also modified into drag racers, but the one you're about to see below is about big wheels and bling.
Finished in a rather fetching shade of metallic brown, this Monte Carlo ditched its stock wheels for a set of massive MTW rollers in gold. And as it usually happens with hi-risers, it features a matching steering wheel.
The interior retains the stock layout for the most part, but both the seats and the door panels have been reupholstered in saddle brown leather with black inserts. It works rather well with the brown paint, resulting in a classy combo, but the gold steering wheel seems a bit too much.
But is this Monte Carlo a true SS, as stated by the painted "badges" on the doors? Well, that's something we will never find out because this Chevy lost its original engine a long time ago. But that's actually good news, as the owner went with a supercharged LSA mill.
If you're not familiar with this crate engine, it used to deliver 556 horsepower and 551 pound-feet (747 Nm) of torque back when Chevrolet still had it in its inventory. That's a lot of oomph for a fourth-gen Monte Carlo, a car that tips the scales at less than 3,300 pounds (1,497 kg).
For reference, the fifth-generation Camaro ZL1, which also came with an LSA under the hood, was at least 200 pounds (91 kg) heavier and needed only four seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start. There's no running footage of this Monte Carlo, but you can bet it's one of the fastest out there. Hit the play button below to check it out.
