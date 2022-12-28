Murdered-Out Cadillac Escalade Looks Like a Gotham City Prop

Due to its gargantuan size and rather boxy shape, the latest generation Cadillac Escalade isn’t exactly tuning material, but this hasn’t stopped certain companies from launching all sorts of aftermarket parts for it. The offer is varied, and it includes pretty much anything, from wide body kits, to upgrades that will turn the luxury SUV into a true overlander, with enhanced off-roading credentials.
As for the most interesting way to give it a unique look without going OTT, it still revolves around the wheels, and perhaps the exterior color, this writer thinks. And if you agree, then you probably like the styling of the murdered-out Cadillac Escalade pictured in the gallery above.
Signed by The Platinum Group, and shared with their social media followers a few hours ago, it has a very dark soul, and matching attire. Black is the only color you will find on the outside, as it was applied to all body panels, as well as the grille, and the entire trim that used to have a shiny finish. The front and rear lighting units have a smoked finish, and privacy windows keep the interior a secret and contribute to the enhanced look.
Since the Cadillac Escalade is such a big boy, even 26-inch wheels look normal on it. Dubbed the D100, they came from the tuner’s portfolio, and are bedecked by the automaker’s logo. Thin tires were wrapped around them, and the entire body was brought closer to the ground. As a result, the tuned Caddy high-rider is not as comfortable as the stock one, though that was a necessary sacrifice in order to look sportier. So, do you like it?
Actually, before answering that question, we will remind you that the 2023 Escalade can be had from $79,795, excluding handling, dealer fees, and options. The entry-level Luxury is followed by the Premium Luxury, which is accompanied by an MSRP of $88,595, and the Sport starts at $91,595. For the Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum (the pictured example), you are looking at a minimum of $106,095 for each one.
Sitting at the top of the family is the V-Series, priced from $149,695. The sporty model features unique 22-inch wheels, sportier front and rear ends, black exhaust tips, magnetic ride control, electronic limited-slip differential, and adaptive suspension, as well as Brembo brakes, and a dedicated ‘V’ driving mode to make the best of it at a hard push of the loud pedal. And it truly is loud, as it packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that churns out 682 hp (692 ps / 509 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque. Thanks to this configuration, the Escalade-V needs just 4.4 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and it can deal with the quarter-mile in a little over 12 seconds.
