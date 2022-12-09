‘North Pole’ Rides Donk if Santa’s Sleigh Was a 1,800-HP Big Boy ‘73 Caprice on 30s

Not many days are left before we celebrate that time to be jolly. So, gather around the fireplace, put on your knitted socks, get yourself a hot beverage, and start waiting for Santa.
Only, this year you might want to exchange the milk and cookies for some Forgiato bling if we are to trust an automotive virtual artist’s opinion. The pixel master behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) shows artsy donk love for a Caprice ahead of Christmas, and we are all down for it. Or is it high since we are dealing with the Hi-riser niche?
Oh well, anyway, let us start with the beginning. So, this digital entrepreneur 3D-models exclusive big-wheel content. And virtually anything goes, from traditional UPS delivery vans on gold Daytons to Rolls-Royce Ghosts with two-tone attire and ritzy gold accents everywhere, including on the massive wheels. That last one was prepared for Thanksgiving, and this is not the first time the author marked a celebration.
In the past, we have also seen spooky Chevy Tahoes on Jack-o’-Lantern 32s or a Matte Sunrise Ram 1500 TRX, Dodge Charger Redeye, and Jeep Trackhawk family looking all orange like a carved Halloween pumpkin’s dream. Plus, this pixel master is no stranger to glorious stuff like a reinvented 2024 Chevy Camaro IROC-Z that fused new and OBS (Old/Original Body) style with ZL1 power levels. The last one did not celebrate anything, but I had to add my personal favorite from his reel in the discussion because that is what I want to see under the Christmas tree.
So, back to the celebration at hand, because as the song by Andy Williams says, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and we all hope our most intimate desires might come true. Well, they did, sort of, at least for this CGI expert. And his dream is not at all subtle, by any means. Quite on the contrary.
Remember, traditionalists will scold you for ages if you call anything other than a 1971-1976 Chevrolet Impala or Caprice a ‘donk.’ The rest of them are ‘boxes,’ ‘bubbles,’ and most commonly are called ‘Hi-risers.’ But this one is a “big boy” 1973 Chevrolet Caprice (second generation) Classic Convertible and it’s a true virtual donk by all accounts and measures.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at ‘North Pole’ (that’s the author’s nickname, don’t fire us!), aka Santa’s new sleigh, which is a Kandy-on-Chrome work of CGI Hi-riser art that would make any donk enthusiast burst into tears with pride. Not necessarily for the attitude, but rather for the exposed 1,800-horsepower blower V8, as well as the gold 30-inch Forgiatos and the matching bling touches, such as the steering wheel and whatnot!
Oh well, anyway, let us start with the beginning. So, this digital entrepreneur 3D-models exclusive big-wheel content. And virtually anything goes, from traditional UPS delivery vans on gold Daytons to Rolls-Royce Ghosts with two-tone attire and ritzy gold accents everywhere, including on the massive wheels. That last one was prepared for Thanksgiving, and this is not the first time the author marked a celebration.
In the past, we have also seen spooky Chevy Tahoes on Jack-o’-Lantern 32s or a Matte Sunrise Ram 1500 TRX, Dodge Charger Redeye, and Jeep Trackhawk family looking all orange like a carved Halloween pumpkin’s dream. Plus, this pixel master is no stranger to glorious stuff like a reinvented 2024 Chevy Camaro IROC-Z that fused new and OBS (Old/Original Body) style with ZL1 power levels. The last one did not celebrate anything, but I had to add my personal favorite from his reel in the discussion because that is what I want to see under the Christmas tree.
So, back to the celebration at hand, because as the song by Andy Williams says, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and we all hope our most intimate desires might come true. Well, they did, sort of, at least for this CGI expert. And his dream is not at all subtle, by any means. Quite on the contrary.
Remember, traditionalists will scold you for ages if you call anything other than a 1971-1976 Chevrolet Impala or Caprice a ‘donk.’ The rest of them are ‘boxes,’ ‘bubbles,’ and most commonly are called ‘Hi-risers.’ But this one is a “big boy” 1973 Chevrolet Caprice (second generation) Classic Convertible and it’s a true virtual donk by all accounts and measures.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at ‘North Pole’ (that’s the author’s nickname, don’t fire us!), aka Santa’s new sleigh, which is a Kandy-on-Chrome work of CGI Hi-riser art that would make any donk enthusiast burst into tears with pride. Not necessarily for the attitude, but rather for the exposed 1,800-horsepower blower V8, as well as the gold 30-inch Forgiatos and the matching bling touches, such as the steering wheel and whatnot!