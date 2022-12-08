TVR ‘FS’ Electric Sports Car Dwells Around the Virtual Realm Looking Stylishly Cool

Unless you are a big-honking international automaker that went through countless acquisitions and mergers, chances are the automotive industry represents a major, ultra-tough nut to crack open.
In recent times, we have seen very few successful cases – and even emerging EV leaders such as Tesla or Lucid are still open for debate if they are truly going to succeed in becoming ‘legacy’ automakers in a few decades from now. So, no wonder little firms like Datsun, Borgward, and whatnot are biting the dust left and right.
One that still tries to succeed, though, despite the odds against it, is the British manufacturer of cool sports cars - TVR Manufacturing Limited. Last we (sporadically) heard about them, TVR signed a big deal with Ensorcia Metals (a green lithium mining company) to fund the Griffith revival project and also secure future battery supply.
Then, of course, the company also started making EV promises, and the rumor mill soon uncovered the desire to not only create an electric version of the Griffith but also double up the plans with an EV sedan and SUV. Consider them vaporware until we see those models reaching their intended customers, though. And, speaking of wishful thinking, here is an idea of how to portray that Griffith EV – or better even, make it a standalone sports car.
Murad Baste, a Barcelona, Spain-based Exterior Transportation Designer better known as bast_m on social media, has already cooked up the future TVR EV model and thinks that it fits well when trying to “translate classic sports car proportions into the new era of EV transportation. The packaging makes sense as an EV as well considering the luggage space and weight distribution.”
And you know what, this hypothetical TVR electric sports car, dubbed ‘FS’ for whatever reason, looks decidedly fit for the long-lived British sports car manufacturer. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?
One that still tries to succeed, though, despite the odds against it, is the British manufacturer of cool sports cars - TVR Manufacturing Limited. Last we (sporadically) heard about them, TVR signed a big deal with Ensorcia Metals (a green lithium mining company) to fund the Griffith revival project and also secure future battery supply.
Then, of course, the company also started making EV promises, and the rumor mill soon uncovered the desire to not only create an electric version of the Griffith but also double up the plans with an EV sedan and SUV. Consider them vaporware until we see those models reaching their intended customers, though. And, speaking of wishful thinking, here is an idea of how to portray that Griffith EV – or better even, make it a standalone sports car.
Murad Baste, a Barcelona, Spain-based Exterior Transportation Designer better known as bast_m on social media, has already cooked up the future TVR EV model and thinks that it fits well when trying to “translate classic sports car proportions into the new era of EV transportation. The packaging makes sense as an EV as well considering the luggage space and weight distribution.”
And you know what, this hypothetical TVR electric sports car, dubbed ‘FS’ for whatever reason, looks decidedly fit for the long-lived British sports car manufacturer. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?