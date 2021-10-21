TVR Tuscan Flexing Its V8 at Monza Reminds Us Why British Race Cars Are Spectacular

More on this:

1 Rare Racers and Sports Cars Descend On Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

2 Own the Only TVR T440R On the Planet

3 TVR Griffith Still in the Works, Company Needs $32 Million to Get it Done

4 Widebody 2020 Toyota Supra Is Actually a TVR Griffith

5 Brit Rescues TVR Sagaris "Shell", Builds It with BMW Cupholder, Original Engine