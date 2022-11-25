Rolls Ghost on Massive Gold Wheels Is Digitally Perfect for a Hi-Riser Thanksgiving

This year’s Thanksgiving national holiday is nothing different than other years: everyone enjoys the family turkey dinner and gives their thanks for becoming better humans overall.
Everyone and everything are included, even virtual automobiles, as it turns out. After all, digital automotive artists have lots of reasons to be thankful. Stuff like their imagination, their talent, those who appreciate and pay for their creations, and much more. As such, the pixel master behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as “412donklife” on social media) shows some artsy Hi-riser love for a Brit on Thanksgiving.
Fans of his channel know very well this CGI entrepreneur “3D-models exclusive big-wheel cars,” and he, along with the team at 412Donklife Customs are currently “enjoying family and relaxing for a couple of days.” But the pixel master still found a bit of time to thank all the supporters in his well-known, unique way. As such, here is a Rolls-Royce limousine, a Ghost Series II (2014-2020), as far as we can tell, posing for the virtual camera in a way that would make any true donk fan blush with pride (or envy, depending on their POV).
Sure, this digital Hi-Riser build project is not as elaborate as others (this CGI expert is very thorough, he gives multiple POVs and usually also a video reel). But we are going to cut him some slack on this one – maybe he was busy setting up the dinner table or chasing the turkey… Anyway, as always, those who are slightly faint of heart might want to look the other way, as this Rolls is truly and utterly outrageous.
It also packs all the virtual means to stand out in any crowd, quite literally – judging by the humongous gold-plated aftermarket wheels. No detail has been left unchecked, by the way. Neither the floating RR caps nor the intricate CGI light falling on the ritzy paintjob, which mixes the most traditional two-tone attire in the world (the black-and-white tuxedo looks) with a bevy of gold accents that would make any pawn shop owner blush up to his or her heels at the sight of it!
Fans of his channel know very well this CGI entrepreneur “3D-models exclusive big-wheel cars,” and he, along with the team at 412Donklife Customs are currently “enjoying family and relaxing for a couple of days.” But the pixel master still found a bit of time to thank all the supporters in his well-known, unique way. As such, here is a Rolls-Royce limousine, a Ghost Series II (2014-2020), as far as we can tell, posing for the virtual camera in a way that would make any true donk fan blush with pride (or envy, depending on their POV).
Sure, this digital Hi-Riser build project is not as elaborate as others (this CGI expert is very thorough, he gives multiple POVs and usually also a video reel). But we are going to cut him some slack on this one – maybe he was busy setting up the dinner table or chasing the turkey… Anyway, as always, those who are slightly faint of heart might want to look the other way, as this Rolls is truly and utterly outrageous.
It also packs all the virtual means to stand out in any crowd, quite literally – judging by the humongous gold-plated aftermarket wheels. No detail has been left unchecked, by the way. Neither the floating RR caps nor the intricate CGI light falling on the ritzy paintjob, which mixes the most traditional two-tone attire in the world (the black-and-white tuxedo looks) with a bevy of gold accents that would make any pawn shop owner blush up to his or her heels at the sight of it!