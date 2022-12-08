1959 Cadillac Eldorado Rendered With Midship Hemi V8, Gives Off Chevrolet El Camino Vibes

The original styling language for the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado became outdated the moment Virgil Exner penned the Forward Look for the Chrysler Corporation. Redesigned by Chuck Jordan, the fourth-gen ‘Rado is considered one of the coolest luxobarges to ever come out of Detroit.
Both ’59 and ’60 models came with a 390-ci V8 that cranked out 345 gross horsepower and 435 pound-feet (590 Nm) of torque at 3,400 revolutions per minute. Not bad for that era, especially if you remember that Cadillacs from this period were all about comfort and opulence.
“A style I haven’t explored much and definitely love is the Kustom scene,” writes pixel wizard Abimelec Arellano about his latest rendering. “I wanted to do something that changed a car radically, but kept the look almost intact, with modifications that you wouldn’t notice on first sight.” He might be wishful thinking here because his 1959 Cadillac Eldorado-based study features a Chrysler V8 bang in the middle of the vehicle.
It's not even hidden from view, which adds to the visual drama of this car. Supercharged and chromed for good measure, the 392-ci Firepower was launched in 1957 in various tunes. The fuel-injected Electrojector 392 was rated at 390 horsepower. Only 16 units of the 1958 model year 300D were produced with this Hemi V8, of which 15 were refitted with carburetors.
By relegating the powertrain to the middle, Abimelec Arellano had to change the vehicle’s proportions to fit this aesthetic. The front end is shorter, thus accentuating the rear fins and twin bullet-style taillamps. The rear axle sits circa 10 inches further back according to the pixel meister, a change that reduces the Eldorado’s massive rear overhang.
Only a little, this rendering also gives off El Camino vibes, especially if you focus on the design of the cabin. The third-gen Continental-inspired rear glass and a more in-your-face take on Cadillac's Persian Sand pretty much complete the build. “This one is called Maybellene because of Chuck Berry’s song of the same name,” concluded the artist.
