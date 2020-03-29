Pontiac Aztek Rendered as Overland Monster With Beefy Tires

Name one mod that instantly makes almost any car unique and cool. Go on, think about it, we'll wait. What? A Tesla powertrain swap. Okay, we'll give you that one, but we're actually talking about off-road tires, and if you want batteries, you can put those in too.
More specifically, BFGoodrich's tough All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire can instantly make any vehicle appear beefy and ready for every situation. But does the Pontiac Aztek really deserve $1,000 rubber?
We think it might be. It's gone from being called one of the ugliest cars in the world to something of a collectible toy. There's only a few of them, and despite being so recognizable and attention-grabbing, few people have tried to do heavy mods to their Azteks.
For inspiration, we propose this 3D rendering by Abimelec, who's got an Overland theme going on. Besides the tires, this thing also seems to have some extra height from a modified suspension system.
With beefy bull bars and obvious widebody fenders, you can't mistake this for the Aztek from Breaking Bad. However, the paint is kind of similar.
As far as we can tell, nobody has tried to make an Overland Aztek. From what we hear, it's not that good for camping in the trunk or climbing hills. But if anybody wants to start a project like that, these 3D renderings might serve as inspiration.
At about 182 inches or just over 15 feet long, the Aztek is quite small by modern SUV standards. It's about the size of a Golf wagon. The Pontiac crossover tips the scales at 3,800 lbs, and although the only engine available is about twice the size (3.4-liter V6), you probably get less performance than with the Golf's 1.8 turbo because of the 4-speed auto. Yeah, probably needs the Tesla swap if you think about it.
Many people have requested the Aztek (surprisingly) so here it is, my attempt at making it look good. Did I succeed? Would you drive this thing?