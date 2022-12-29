“Sacred” Volkswagen Corrado Springs Back to CGI Life Mixed With Audi quattro DNA

Back when Volkswagen was still a mildly innovative (design-wise) German automaker, they used to give us sporty models like the Scirocco or Corrado.
The Volkswagen Scirocco was a three-door front-engine, FWD, sport compact three-door hatchback that lived a feisty lifestyle (just like the eponymous Mediterranean wind) over three generations from 1974 to 1992 and then again from 2018 until 2017. Interestingly, from 1988 (until 1995), it also had a sporty compact 2+2 three-door, FWD, liftback coupe sibling called Corrado.
The latter overlapped with the original second-gen Scirocco hot hatchback for some time before remaining alone on the market. Designed by Herbert Schäfer, the Volkswagen Corrado was also produced by Karmann in Osnabrück, Germany, just like the first and second Scirocco iterations. And, naturally, both are currently enjoying a minor cult following among diehard Volkswagen fans.
Hey, it seems that even casual automotive enthusiasts have also taken a liking for the sporty compacts – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. Some of the latter would even be content with a mild redesign of the original Corrado, merely updated for contemporary times. Others, on the other hand, have more radical digital thoughts.
Such is the case, for example, with Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has recently decided to have a CGI go at imagining the perfect little Corrado return – albeit with an Audi Sport quattro twist. Additionally, the “design proposal for an unlikely return of the sacred Volkswagen Corrado” not only uses the seemingly forgotten 700-hp 2013 Audi Sport quattro hybrid concept as the three-door liftback coupe base of virtual operations.
But to make it a truly innovative Volkswagen, the pixel master also deployed some visual elements snatched from the recent Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL design study. Well, it looks futuristic indeed, albeit we really hope it did not follow the same driving percepts as the latter prototype – it would not be much of a Corrado revival if the car was a Level 5 autonomous vehicle, right?
Instead, we could easily imagine it with something along the line of the electrified Mk8 VW Golf GTE’s oomph – complete with a plug-in hybrid powertrain good for at least 241 horsepower and an all-electric range of around 60 km (37 miles) thanks to a 13-kWh battery pack. And if that sounds too little, may we also remind you there is also a Touareg R plug-in hybrid SUV running around with a 3.0-liter turbo V6 and a more powerful electric motor?
What, this is merely wishful thinking, so we can think of a revived VW Corrado taking a rightful sporty place inside the VW R roster with 456 horsepower and a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, right?
