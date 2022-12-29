2024 Acura ZDX Electric Crossover Gets Imagined With Precision EV Concept Styling Cues

Honda took command and control of 2022, so perhaps it is only fitting that its premium subsidiary Acura might attempt the same in 2023.
The Japanese automaker Honda had a huge pileup of model introductions this year – the compact HR-V and CR-V crossover SUVs, the feisty Civic Type R Hot Hatch, or the mid-sized three-row Pilot (TrailSport) CUV, and the legendary Accord sedan, among others. Now, they seem ready to pass the baton to Acura.
First, the premium brand announced the 2024 Acura Integra will also arrive next summer with sporty Type S attire. And most diehard fans probably hope (in secrecy) they will get their socks blown off by the 300+ horsepower five-door liftback sedan in a bid to forget they were not allowed to continue to live the Integra three-door liftback coupe lifestyle.
Secondly, Acura also officially teased – again in full camouflage attire, just like with the 2024 Acura Integra Type S – the North American region about the impending arrival of the 2024 Acura ZDX crossover EV, complete with its own Type S version that also promises blistering electron-based performance. Now, if the moniker sounds familiar, this is because there was a failed ZDX for model years 2010 through 2013 – and back then, it tried to mesmerize people with quirky five-door coupe-SUV looks, just like the Honda Crosstour.
Now, the upcoming ZDX revival is a bit quirky on its own, as well, as this Acura is not a Honda-created EV but rather the counterpart to General Motors’ Chevrolet Blazer EV (and Blazer EV SS for the ZDX Type S). But how about its styling, is that going to save them and persuade people into thinking it’s a ‘true’ Acura, through and through?
Well, the unofficial answer is definitely yes. Though only if you believe the good folks over at the MV Auto info channel on YouTube (you need the CC option to be activated for the translation), who have recently imagined the new Acura ZDX crossover EV with styling borrowed from the Acura Precision EV Concept that debuted earlier this year during Monterey Car Week.
Our suspension of disbelief needs to kick into high gear with this one, as their resident pixel master seemed a bit lazy on this one – they simply took the Acura Precision EV Concept, CGI-repainted its blue body into a darker gray hue and then added some traditional doorknobs. Well, it is what it is, as everyone is probably thinking about New Year’s Eve resolutions, already.
As for the technical details regarding the 2024 Acura ZDX and its Type S performance EV model, we can easily guess that Honda’s premium subsidiary will want at least as much power as a Chevy Blazer EV SS under the hood. That means up to 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet (878 Nm) of torque, complete with a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in less than four seconds, if Acura also implements Chevy’s equivalent of the ‘WOW’ (aka Wide Open Watts) mode.
