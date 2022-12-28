Suzuki Carry Kei Truck Morphs Into Unusual, High-Detail 3D Electric Design Project

Suzuki is that Japanese multinational corporation that could easily rival Honda’s multitasking activities but somehow maintains a lower-key presence, especially across the North American region.
Suzuki dabbles with automobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, (outboard) marine engines, and a variety of other motorized stuff but somehow missed on the U.S. car, SUV, and truck hype train when all of its Japanese rivals successfully embarked on the journey of conquering and discovery.
So, now there are no more automobiles on sale in the United States, for example. That is a shame, especially if (somehow) this quirky digital build project manages to escape into the real world. But first, the presentations. Meet Fatih Mehmet Yelkenci, the virtual artist better known as yelkencidesign on social media, who has imagined an “electric custom van” based on a Suzuki kei truck, the aptly named Carry.
This pixel master usually dabbles with highly modified ideas of the Euro and JDM variety, including stuff like a bespoke, turquoise 1983 Toyota Hilux that now enjoys the virtual LS lifestyle of a ‘longbody’ summer dweller or a Fiat 131 (Mirafiori) that morphed into a custom Baja pre-runner! You see, this CGI expert is clearly not into mild and tame stuff.
Recently, he also teased the channel’s fans with a fleshed-out 3D design of the mechanical parts for his then-upcoming project. What we saw (and were intrigued by), was an axle with an electric motor positioned in the middle, the receiver on top of it, as well as the brake system on the sides. Interestingly, there was also a completely new dual suspension setup.
Next came the first part of the EV reveal. Dubbed ‘Molly,’ this was a custom Suzuki Carry kei truck (mini trucks that are tiny yet practical, with RWD or AWD, are extremely light, and only have engines of up to 660cc) transformed into a modular EV platform. The first interpretation was of a regular pickup truck while the second belongs in the same ‘keitora’ class, albeit this time with a microvan twist.
Both have a couple of new axle assemblies, meaning they have two electric motors (turning all four wheels), as well as “independent turntable front and rear steering.” But wait, it gets better, as the modular fully electric platform also incorporates “eight independent suspensions” – aka each wheel gets a double set of elements, not unlike the off-road-focused Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared.
Plus, the ‘Molly’ EV pickup truck gets a removable top and “easy to change tires and tracks,” while the microvan version probably takes care of the panel van side of the business. Hopefully, this idea will get a third version – I am thinking about the sweet cabin of a luxury microvan to make that city commute a lot easier to bear. If not, a shuttle-style variant will do – as long as anyone dares to morph this daring dream into reality.
