‘World Exclusive’ Brabus B700 AMG G 63 4x4 Squared SUVs Now Roam the West Coast

Does anyone need to be treated to baby-like explanations as to why Mercedes creates stuff like the humongous AMG G 63 4x4 Squared?
Going back to 1979 when it was originally developed as a military off-roader, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, aka the ‘G-Wagen’ because it’s short for ‘Geländewagen,’ has since created a calling card that’s tougher than nails and longer than the Arabian Nights collection of One Thousand- and One-Nights folk tales. And that is just putting it shortly.
If you want the long take, then we need at least a couple of weeks to explain how the military off-roader that is still in production at Magna Steyr in Austria to this day evolved from boxy styling and body-on-frame construction with a trio of locking differentials to an object of passion and desire across the customization and personalization arena. Again, putting it shortly, it stayed boxy, kept the rough and tough conquer-any-terrain attitude, and instead made the interior a luxury cocoon for those who only seek the penchant of a mall crawler.
Over the years, Mercedes became one of the exponents of luxury SUVs and even high performance is no stranger to the G-Class, thanks to the Mercedes-AMG G 63. But how could the automaker top that and still keep the G 63 relevant in the fast-moving premium SUV environment? Well, the answer is again, simple, so they just mixed the AMG G 63 platform with the successful 4x4 Squared limited edition.
Now hitting dealerships all around the world (as well as the service bulletins as reliability is not what it used to be, these days), the fresh 2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared is also morphing into a darling of the North American aftermarket community. Naturally, there is inherent competition between the East and West coasts. The latter easily won the brawl as we recently saw major outlets like RDB LA and the Platinum Motorsport Group both snatching a few examples of the G 63 4x4 Squared variety to start treating them to upgrades.
As far as Platinum is concerned, the gist of it all was to make the bonkers AMGs even crazier. And what better way to achieve that than to play with the Brabus B700 upgrade pack? We have seen this coming for a while, as the aftermarket outlet was keen on sharing progress reports on social media. But now they’re done and the “world exclusive” Brabus B700 Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared SUVs can roam the streets of Los Angeles, California to show their exotic prowess.
For now, the first couple of upgraded examples (each worth $645k) include the Brabus B700 engine upgrade, valve-controlled exhaust, carbon fiber hood, front fascia updates, custom red accents for the Satin Black exterior PPF, plus all the Brabus “interior essentials,” including the “illuminated carbon-fiber Brabus door entrance panels!”
