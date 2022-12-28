Mercedes 600 Pullman Gets Slammed Widebody, W100 Pickup Lurks in CGI Shadows

The New Year is coming, and fast. So, everyone around the world is diligently preparing new resolutions or a throwback at the greatest 2022 ideas.
And that practice is entirely valid both in the real world, as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. For example, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, is ready to share yet another bonkers idea for a “custom design done a while ago.”
This time around, we are not dealing with slammed and widebody Mazdas (of the MX-5 Miata roadster or rotary RX-7 coupe variety). But that does not mean the JDM atmosphere has been abandoned, either, although the custom design/build project is squarely focused on a classic European limousine.
So, without further ado, meet the unconventionally slammed and thoroughly widebody W100 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman limousine, as well as the lowered, single-cab W100 Mercedes 600 pickup truck lurking in the CGI background. Wait, what?!
We are not kidding – these are W100 Mercedes-Benz 600s! Albeit, we have no idea if the custom projects were imagined as merely wishful thinking ideas or if someone commissioned them and might even have the audacity to build them in real life. Or, perhaps, it is best to remain oblivious to the truth.
So, how about dissecting them a little after first remembering what the Mercedes-Benz 600 was all about? Thus, automotive history tells us that Mercedes-Benz produced the 600 line of ultra-luxury limousines (in SWB, LBW Pullman, and Landaulet form) between 1963 and 1981 as a veritable forerunner of the modern Maybach brand and S-Class Maybach sub-brand.
It was introduced to replace the W189 Mercedes-Benz ‘Adenauer’ limousines, with manufacturing mostly focused on the SWB saloons and the Pullmans or Landaulets having the low-production coveted status. Although, we bet none of them ever wondered how it would feel if they were slammed enough to make the driver sit on the roof and so widebody that any JDM sports car would suddenly feel the rush of envy.
Anyway, this is probably rhetorical, as only the artist and the commissioning client know the truth. All we can do is admire the audacity of turning a classic, stately limousine into a slammed and widebody ‘hooligan.’ Also, if that was not enough, that W100 Mercedes-Benz pickup truck lurking in the CGI shadows sure capped the digital limits.
Now, if only we knew a little more about them. Such as the answer to the query about what kind of monster hides under the long hood that needs those front fender side exhausts. Plus, a quick peek inside the cockpit would have been nice, right? Oh well, at least we can see those ultra-concave Mercedes-style aftermarket wheels in all their wide-tire glory!
This time around, we are not dealing with slammed and widebody Mazdas (of the MX-5 Miata roadster or rotary RX-7 coupe variety). But that does not mean the JDM atmosphere has been abandoned, either, although the custom design/build project is squarely focused on a classic European limousine.
So, without further ado, meet the unconventionally slammed and thoroughly widebody W100 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman limousine, as well as the lowered, single-cab W100 Mercedes 600 pickup truck lurking in the CGI background. Wait, what?!
We are not kidding – these are W100 Mercedes-Benz 600s! Albeit, we have no idea if the custom projects were imagined as merely wishful thinking ideas or if someone commissioned them and might even have the audacity to build them in real life. Or, perhaps, it is best to remain oblivious to the truth.
So, how about dissecting them a little after first remembering what the Mercedes-Benz 600 was all about? Thus, automotive history tells us that Mercedes-Benz produced the 600 line of ultra-luxury limousines (in SWB, LBW Pullman, and Landaulet form) between 1963 and 1981 as a veritable forerunner of the modern Maybach brand and S-Class Maybach sub-brand.
It was introduced to replace the W189 Mercedes-Benz ‘Adenauer’ limousines, with manufacturing mostly focused on the SWB saloons and the Pullmans or Landaulets having the low-production coveted status. Although, we bet none of them ever wondered how it would feel if they were slammed enough to make the driver sit on the roof and so widebody that any JDM sports car would suddenly feel the rush of envy.
Anyway, this is probably rhetorical, as only the artist and the commissioning client know the truth. All we can do is admire the audacity of turning a classic, stately limousine into a slammed and widebody ‘hooligan.’ Also, if that was not enough, that W100 Mercedes-Benz pickup truck lurking in the CGI shadows sure capped the digital limits.
Now, if only we knew a little more about them. Such as the answer to the query about what kind of monster hides under the long hood that needs those front fender side exhausts. Plus, a quick peek inside the cockpit would have been nice, right? Oh well, at least we can see those ultra-concave Mercedes-style aftermarket wheels in all their wide-tire glory!