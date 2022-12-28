Rendered: 2024 Hyundai Elantra Looks Like a Stormtrooper in a Christmas Sweater

Hyundai has started working on the mid-cycle refresh of the Elantra, even if the seventh-generation has only been around for a little over two years, and the first spy photos of a heavily camouflaged prototype have already surfaced online.
Due to the thick fake skin, it is almost impossible to spot the new front and rear ends, but the exterior updates will likely only revolve around its fascias, and maybe the color palette and wheels, because this is a facelift, and not an entirely new generation.
Fueled by those scoops, the peeps at Kolesa have rendered it into reality, using a huge dose of CGI to the point where it looks very futuristic. The catfish-like face is gone, and instead, they have given it an entirely new lighting signature inspired by that of the Staria minivan. It has an ultra-wide lighting strip going from fender to fender, and separating the bumper from the hood, and smaller headlamps relocated further down. At the back, it retains the bumper and diffuser, albeit with a few tweaks, and has new taillights that are much smaller than those of its predecessor.
We’d take these supposed novelties with the proverbial pinch of salt if we were you, because no one who is not directly involved in its development knows what it will look like. Still, we do expect it to get new lighting units at both ends, different front and rear bumpers, and a fresh grille, next to other possible tweaks, but we cannot be entirely sure that it will be even remotely similar to the one sketched out here. It should also feature some changes on the inside, where it might get at least new graphics for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, alongside the usual upholstery and trim updates.
Launched in 2020, the latest Hyundai Elantra, otherwise known as the i30 Sedan in Australia and Avante in Korea and Singapore, comes to life at the Montgomery facility in Alabama, and in South Korea, China, and Vietnam too. Its design was signed by Luc Donckerwolke, and it sits on the Hyundai-Kia K3 platform, shared with the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro. Depending on where it is sold, it is offered with an assortment of gasoline engines, joined by an LPG variant, and a hybrid, with manual and automatic transmissions, and a CVT.
In the United States, the 2023 Hyundai Elantra comes in the SE, SEL, Limited, and N Line trim levels, priced from $20,500, $21,750, $26,350, and $27,050 respectively. The Elantra Hybrid has an MSRP of $24,400, returning up to 56 mpg (4.2 l/100 km) on the highway, and the sporty Elantra N, with its 276 horsepower, tweaked chassis, and updated looks sits at the top of the range priced from $32,650.
