The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line Is a Worthy Honda Civic Si Contender

Let’s face it. It’s pretty hard to find a car that could beat the Honda Civic Si when it comes to getting an affordable compact sports car with a manual shifter. A couple of years ago, Hyundai brought to the market a piece of that cake that was a little too hard to resist - the Hyundai Elantra Sport. Sofyan Bey of Redline Reviews checked out the South Korean compact sports car that’s been giving Honda a run for its money.
The Elantra Sport was an enticing proposition for a market that the Honda Civic had hugely dominated. Hyundai simply upgraded the standard Elantra with a sportier suspension, more horsepower, and a manual transmission.
The Hyundai Elantra got a complete makeover moving into its 7th generation. It comes with a completely new exterior and interior styling, and the 2022 N Line replaces the Sport in the Elantra family.
Like the Hyundai Elantra Sport, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Line has a GDI 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired to a standard 6-speed manual transmission and an upgraded suspension. It runs on a front-wheel-drive setup and can do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 7.1 seconds. It makes 201 HP and 264 Nm of torque.
Perhaps the biggest fault of the Elantra N Line is that it doesn’t come with a limited-slip differential like the Honda Civic Si. Due to this, it has a little trouble putting down the power. However, if you are looking to get a high-power, low-consumption compact car, the Elantra N Line makes for a perfect choice, with a starting price of around $20,000 in the U.S.
Behind the wheel, the Elantra N Line is hard to launch due to the lack of a limited-slip differential. Off the line, you’ll feel the wheels scrambling for traction and it has a little bit of wheel hop as well.
Its 1.6-liter Direct Injection engine isn’t new, but Hyundai keeps updating it yearly. According to Bey, there’s a noticeable turbo lag below 3,000 rpm, but once you hit above that mark, there are gobs of torque at your disposal.
