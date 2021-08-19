More on this:

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Unveiled for the U.S. With Standard Manual Transmission

Influenced by the i30 N for Europe and Veloster N for North America, the Elantra N has debuted stateside with a face only a mother could love and plenty of go-faster goodies. Just like the Kona N, the centerpiece is the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that cranks out 276 ponies. 36 photos DCT , the



Pictured at the California City proving grounds, the Elantra N brings the point home with an electronic limited-slip differential, variable exhaust valves, launch control, and DCT-exclusive whatnots that include N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in around 5.0 seconds, the compact sedan further impresses with electronically-controlled suspension and a small rear wing.



To improve handling, the Elantra N is gifted with an H-shaped rear stiff bar that reportedly increases rigidity by 29 percent. A four-point strut ring also needs to be mentioned, along with aluminum knuckles that reduce unsprung mass. The 14.2-inch brake discs with high-friction pads are complemented by 245-section Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and machined 19-inch wheels.



Hyundai knows the Elantra N isn’t a track-only car, which is why the front suspension is rocking a dual-compound insulator to improve the noise, vibration, and harshness. The trailing-arm bushings are dual-compound affairs as well. Together with the aforementioned front-end styling, another controversial thing about this fellow is the so-called N Sound Equalizer that allows the driver to adjust the artificial engine noises pumped into the cabin.



Expected to arrive in showrooms by the end of 2021 for the 2022 model year, the Elantra N doesn’t have a price tag at the moment of writing. Be that as it may, look forward to approximately $32,000 sans freight charge.



