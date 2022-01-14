Subaru's Tokyo Auto Salon Concept Looks Primed to Begin New 1,073-HP STI E-RA

Like Toyota and Lexus, their rivals and partners from Subaru also had a major outing prepared for the 2022 edition of Tokyo Auto Salon. With major EV and Subaru Tecnica International twists.
Both Subaru and their Subaru Tecnica International (STI) division have kicked off their 2022 TAS appearance in force. Setting ablaze the venue were a couple of world premieres. But we will talk about them in a moment.
First, we ought to take a second or two and recognize the arrival of the Levorg STI performance Concept, WRX S4 STI performance Concept, custom BRZ STI performance car, as well as the BRZ GT300 race car. These were all on stage for the TAS (January 14th to 16th) presentation at the Makuhari Messe convention center.
Naturally, the main highlights are even easier to spot, given the world premiere tags. The Solterra STI Concept is a preview of the zero-emission crossover SUV performance things to come. But even more enticing might be the additional STI E-RA concept car, something that is currently being developed through an STI-focused “near-future motorsport study project.”
One that not only comes with a highly enticing design but also has some “miracle” credentials. Well, in this day and age of ultra-potent EV hypercars, they’re not at all astounding – only cool and surprising for an STI-branded product. Anyway, the goodies include a four-motor, four-wheel EV torque vectoring technology, as proof of further development for Subaru’s renowned all-wheel drive abilities.
Those four motors were developed and supplied by Yamaha. They are linked to a smallish 60-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and churn out a massive total of 800 kW (1,073 horsepower). This assembly takes them in the right direction, according to the automaker, which is the surrounding regulations for future motorsport (FIA E-GT).
This is great news. But it gets even better. As such, Subaru has committed the STI E-RA to an initial goal of delivering a record Nürburgring Nordschleife lap of just 400 seconds – or six minutes and 40 seconds. That would come sometime in 2023, after first honing its skills at circuits in Japan during the current year.
