2022 Hyundai Elantra N Ready to Become Official on July 13th in Los Angeles

After recently showcasing a little bit of the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N's sporty figure in uncamouflaged but partial images, the South Korean automaker gives us one final detail about the feisty sedan. As such, the latest teaser officially reveals the exact date and hour for the eagerly expected introduction.
It seems that Hyundai continues to be on a roll when it comes to its high-performance N division. And the latest introduction will surely become a darling of the North American market, although Hyundai has no intention to neglect any of the important regions (except for China, it seems). As such, after previously checking out the camouflaged prototypes and glimpsing just a little bit at the exterior design, the wait is just about over for the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N.
According to the latest teaser shared on social media by the South Korean automaker, the sporty sedan will have its worldwide premiere on July 13th and 14th, depending on the location where it’s being presented. At home in Seoul, South Korea, the feisty sedan will go live on July 14th at 09:30 a.m. For Sydney, Australia it’s 10:30, for Dubai it’s a very early 04:30, and for Frankfurt, Germany, it translates to 02:30. On the other hand, the Los Angeles introduction pans out to July 13th, at 17:30.
Announced way in advance of its intended world premiere, the 2022 Elantra N is an integral part of Hyundai’s sporty offensive, and there are very few details that remain a mystery. We already peeked at the dynamic styling, which sports a few exclusive traits such as the rear wing or the mandatory red details. This new teaser also provided a mesmerizing soundcheck for the powertrain breathing through massive round tailpipes.
And the rumor mill is pretty sure the Elantra N comes with the company’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that can deliver up to 280 PS (276 HP) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque. Like on the Veloster, i30, and Kona N models, it should be paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Hopefully, hints of a six-speed manual will also pan out to complete the sporty picture.
According to the latest teaser shared on social media by the South Korean automaker, the sporty sedan will have its worldwide premiere on July 13th and 14th, depending on the location where it’s being presented. At home in Seoul, South Korea, the feisty sedan will go live on July 14th at 09:30 a.m. For Sydney, Australia it’s 10:30, for Dubai it’s a very early 04:30, and for Frankfurt, Germany, it translates to 02:30. On the other hand, the Los Angeles introduction pans out to July 13th, at 17:30.
Announced way in advance of its intended world premiere, the 2022 Elantra N is an integral part of Hyundai’s sporty offensive, and there are very few details that remain a mystery. We already peeked at the dynamic styling, which sports a few exclusive traits such as the rear wing or the mandatory red details. This new teaser also provided a mesmerizing soundcheck for the powertrain breathing through massive round tailpipes.
And the rumor mill is pretty sure the Elantra N comes with the company’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that can deliver up to 280 PS (276 HP) and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque. Like on the Veloster, i30, and Kona N models, it should be paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Hopefully, hints of a six-speed manual will also pan out to complete the sporty picture.