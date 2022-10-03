A police officer tells Elantra N owner to remove stock track mode and sue Hyundai

When put on the N mode, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has a powerful and incredible sound from its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. However, some people in California (cops especially) are not too happy about those engine sounds.
In the video posted by the ENtense YouTube channel, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N driver was pulled over by a California motor police officer because of backfiring noises coming from the exhaust. The driver explained to the police officer that his Elantra was stock, and he even offered to pop the hood.
Still, the officer didn't want to hear about it. Instead, he told the driver his registration would be suspended, and a state official would send him back to the dealer. That means the dealer has to remove the track options, which will cost the owner around $4,000. At least, that's what the officer said. Funny enough, the policeman raised that figure up to $7,000 later in the video.
However, he came through with an excellent idea to save the day. He suggested to the owner that he could sue the dealer for money because the dealership didn't inform him that the track mode was illegal. That's how he can get his money back. The registration was suspended on the spot, and the officer apparently tried to take the driver's license. According to the video, that was rejected by state officials as not being allowed.
The owner went with his Elantra N to an inspection station, where it was tested in its loudest mode. Of course, it failed the sound test, and he was told to return the car to the dealership in order to make it stock. There is just one little problem, the vehicle is already without any modifications. The Hyundai dealership confirmed as much, but since no work was done, the Elantra N can't be tested again.
We will see what happens in the future with this Elantra N. I guess time will tell.
