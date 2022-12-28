CGI-Slammed, Widebody Forged Carbon Nissan Z Strikes a Neat Desert HDRI Pose

Nissan is not exactly keeping pace - in North America - with the likes of Honda and Toyota. But at least it has the 2023 Z to show for it. Both across the real world, as well as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
Honda has churned out more novelties (all-new HR-V and CR-V compact crossover SUVs, the legendary Civic Type R Hot Hatch, mid-sized Accord Hybrid, and Pilot TrailSport, among others) than we can remember. And Toyota is eager to follow suit, complete with stuff like the Prius ‘hybrid Reborn’ or the reinvented Crown crossover sedan – among many others.
And what does Nissan have to show for itself? The freshly dedicated new Nissan Frontier, on the mid-size pickup truck side, and the latest iteration of the Z series of sports cars, on the passenger car side. Well, it could have been worse, for sure. Luckily, the latter has been a darling of both the real world and the dreamy realm of digital pixel masters.
Interestingly, just when I thought the CGI ‘Nissan 400Z’ subject was finally worn out among the virtual automotive dreamers, here comes the Zurich, Switzerland-based self-taught virtual artist behind the svn.teen_design moniker on social media, who has something utterly cool to end the digital car year of 2022 on a high note. Wait, I should have said in a ‘lowered’ tone because this is a thoroughly slammed, yellow-like-a-canary 2023 Nissan Z that we are virtually talking about.
Plus, has anyone noticed the Liberty Walk/RWB/Rocket Bunny/Pandem widebody atmosphere? Of course, you did. Otherwise, the slammed and widebody, forged carbon fiber-infused ‘Nissan 400Z’ would not be able to strike the HDRI (high dynamic range image) desert pose like the JDM tuning boss that it is! Everything reveals high attention to detail, frankly, including the classic-styled yet larger-than-stock multi spoke aftermarket wheels, the forged carbon fiber elements of the aerodynamic tuning kit, or the general Nismo-inspired atmosphere.
Speaking of Nismo, we heard from the rumor mill that the summer of 2023 will be a heated one for Nissan as the Japanese automaker may be ready to introduce fans to the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo, along with a completely new R35 GT-R variant to keep the old grand tourer relevant a bit longer. As for the regular 2023 Nissan Z, may we remind you that it kicks off at an MSRP of $39,990 in Sport trim?
But for the 400-hp 3.0-liter VR30DDTT engine to properly express itself, you may want to shell out $49,990 and get the higher Performance grade, which includes neat stuff like the 1.5-way mechanical clutch-type limited-slip differential, 19-inch Rays forged wheels, Akebono’s braking system, and some Bose premium audio goodness, plus front and rear spoilers, among other features.
