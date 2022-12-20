2024 Acura ZDX Electric SUV Teased, Type S Variant Promises Blistering Performance

Originally planned to be named MSX, the ZDX premiered at the 2009 New York International Auto Show for the 2010 model year. A mid-size luxury crossover with a coupe-like roofline, the ZDX also happens to be the first vehicle designed exclusively at Acura’s design studio in Torrance.
Acura’s first six-speed automatic transmission debuted in the family-sized utility vehicle, connected to a 3.7-liter V6 from the J engine family. The J37A5 features a 90-millimeter bore, 96-millimeter stroke, and runs an 11.2:1 compression ratio. A single-overhead-camshaft design with VTEC on both the intake and exhaust sides, the naturally-aspirated lump was originally rated at 300 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) of twist.
Not bad for that era, but not good enough either compared to German rivals that include the coupe-styled BMW X6. Unfortunately for the Honda-owned luxury brand, the ZDX didn’t live up to expectations. The best calendar year for the ZDX was 3,259 units for the United States market, which is downright shocking by all accounts. Alas, the bean counters had to pull the plug on this crossover after the 2013 model year. A total of 7,191 examples were produced for the North American region.
Rather than coming up with a brand-new moniker, Acura will revive ZDX for an electric sport utility vehicle previewed by the Precision EV Concept. Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in 2024, the second-generation ZDX will first launch in performance-oriented form as the Type S, a suffix that Acura also used for the recently discontinued NSX.
Recently teased in Type S format, the ZDX will redefine Type S performance for Acura as the luxury brand pivots toward electric vehicles. The Torrance-based company hasn’t offered any power ratings for the go-faster variant, but fret not because we can guesstimate what’s hiding under that camouflage. Because it’s twinned with the 2024 model year Chevrolet Blazer EV, the ZDX Type S will be pretty similar to the Blazer EV SS.
In other words, expect in the ballpark of 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet (878 Nm) of torque on full song. The Blazer EV SS also promises to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in less than 4 seconds in WOW mode, as in Wide Open Watts. This choice of words is the Chevrolet equivalent to GMC’s Watts To Freedom, introduced by the 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and its SUV sibling.
Currently tuned to optimize vehicle dynamics and the overall driving experience, the second-generation ZDX was also penned at the Torrance design studio in Southern California. Acura claims that many of the styling motifs of the Precision EV Concept will carry over to the series-production vehicle, but don’t hold your breath for miracles, because there are limitations imposed by the hardpoints of the GM-designed platform.
Related to the BT1 of the GMC Hummer EV and SUV, the BEV3 premiered in the Cadillac Lyriq. Compatible with front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications, this platform is certain to feature dual motors in the new ZDX Type S to match the output figures of the Blazer EV SS.
Not bad for that era, but not good enough either compared to German rivals that include the coupe-styled BMW X6. Unfortunately for the Honda-owned luxury brand, the ZDX didn’t live up to expectations. The best calendar year for the ZDX was 3,259 units for the United States market, which is downright shocking by all accounts. Alas, the bean counters had to pull the plug on this crossover after the 2013 model year. A total of 7,191 examples were produced for the North American region.
Rather than coming up with a brand-new moniker, Acura will revive ZDX for an electric sport utility vehicle previewed by the Precision EV Concept. Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in 2024, the second-generation ZDX will first launch in performance-oriented form as the Type S, a suffix that Acura also used for the recently discontinued NSX.
Recently teased in Type S format, the ZDX will redefine Type S performance for Acura as the luxury brand pivots toward electric vehicles. The Torrance-based company hasn’t offered any power ratings for the go-faster variant, but fret not because we can guesstimate what’s hiding under that camouflage. Because it’s twinned with the 2024 model year Chevrolet Blazer EV, the ZDX Type S will be pretty similar to the Blazer EV SS.
In other words, expect in the ballpark of 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet (878 Nm) of torque on full song. The Blazer EV SS also promises to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in less than 4 seconds in WOW mode, as in Wide Open Watts. This choice of words is the Chevrolet equivalent to GMC’s Watts To Freedom, introduced by the 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and its SUV sibling.
Currently tuned to optimize vehicle dynamics and the overall driving experience, the second-generation ZDX was also penned at the Torrance design studio in Southern California. Acura claims that many of the styling motifs of the Precision EV Concept will carry over to the series-production vehicle, but don’t hold your breath for miracles, because there are limitations imposed by the hardpoints of the GM-designed platform.
Related to the BT1 of the GMC Hummer EV and SUV, the BEV3 premiered in the Cadillac Lyriq. Compatible with front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications, this platform is certain to feature dual motors in the new ZDX Type S to match the output figures of the Blazer EV SS.
Even the camo looks good ???? The all-electric #AcuraZDX. #TypeS pic.twitter.com/cthjcEcv2M— Acura (@Acura) December 20, 2022