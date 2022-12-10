2024 Acura Integra Type S Rendered Based on Official Spy Photos

After discontinuing the second-generation NSX, the Type S moniker will return to the Acura lineup on a very different vehicle from the all-wheel-drive hybrid mid-engine supercar. To be launched as a 2024 model, the Integra Type S can be considered the fancier brother of the Civic Type R.
Similar to the Honda Civic Type R, it’s a front-wheel-drive affair with a six-speed manual transmission rather than the dual-clutch unit in the NSX Type S. The Japanese automaker’s luxury division has also confirmed the six-speed manual as the only transmission available. By comparison, the Integra can be had with a manual or a continuously variable transmission.
Acura further confirmed a limited-slip differential up front and the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump of the FL5, which develops over 300 horsepower in this application. How much over? It’s not known for the time being, and you shouldn’t hold your breath either. More to the point, the Integra’s 1.5-liter turbo cranks out the same 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque as the far more affordable Honda Civic Si.
Pushing the Integra Type S beyond the FL5’s 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) might be too much for this particular engine, but not impossible for this displacement. As a brief refresher, the 2.0-liter turbo in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance develops a simply insane 469 horsepower at 6,750 revs and 402 pound-feet (545 Nm) at 5,000 revs.
Acura gave us a sneak peek of the Integra Type S at the beginning of December 2022 in preparation for a summer 2023 rollout. Acura released a few pics of a camouflaged vehicle as well, pictures and vehicle used by pixel artist @jonsibal to create the superb-looking rendering before your eyes.
“The more I looked at the spy shots, the more details kept on popping up, so it got quite interesting,” said Jon Sibal. “Not sure how accurate my guess is, but if it’s anywhere close to this, it’s definitely a huge improvement from the standard version, at least aesthetically speaking.”
Acura further confirmed a limited-slip differential up front and the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump of the FL5, which develops over 300 horsepower in this application. How much over? It’s not known for the time being, and you shouldn’t hold your breath either. More to the point, the Integra’s 1.5-liter turbo cranks out the same 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque as the far more affordable Honda Civic Si.
Pushing the Integra Type S beyond the FL5’s 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) might be too much for this particular engine, but not impossible for this displacement. As a brief refresher, the 2.0-liter turbo in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance develops a simply insane 469 horsepower at 6,750 revs and 402 pound-feet (545 Nm) at 5,000 revs.
Acura gave us a sneak peek of the Integra Type S at the beginning of December 2022 in preparation for a summer 2023 rollout. Acura released a few pics of a camouflaged vehicle as well, pictures and vehicle used by pixel artist @jonsibal to create the superb-looking rendering before your eyes.
“The more I looked at the spy shots, the more details kept on popping up, so it got quite interesting,” said Jon Sibal. “Not sure how accurate my guess is, but if it’s anywhere close to this, it’s definitely a huge improvement from the standard version, at least aesthetically speaking.”