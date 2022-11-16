Honda NSX Ends Production, Final Example Is This 2022 Acura NSX Type S

Another legendary nameplate bites the dust as NSX production comes to a grinding halt at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio. The final example is Type S number 350 of 350. A limited-run special edition that also happens to be Honda’s most powerful production car, the NSX Type S numbers 300 units in the U.S. of A., where it’s sold as an Acura.
#350 is finished in Gotham Gray, a matte paint finish that looks perfect on this vehicle. Type S further differs from the regular NSX by means of a unique wheel design motif. The five-spoke wheels in question are mounted with sticky rubber from Pirelli rather than a Japanese company.
It should be mentioned that Gotham Gray is an optional extra. Options also include the carbon-fiber engine cover and Lightweight Package. As implied, the latter switches from steel brakes to carbon-ceramic units, the aforementioned carbon-fiber engine cover, and plenty of carbon fiber inside, reducing the curb weight by just around 58 pounds (26 kilograms).
Two seconds quicker at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan compared to the NSX, the much-coveted Type S also rocks upgraded turbochargers. Honda claims they’re shared with the NSX GT3 Evo racing car. Thanks to the 6-percent increase in boost pressure, 20 percent greater battery capacity, and 10 percent higher battery output, the Type S cranks out a combined 600 force-fed horsepower and 492 pound-foot (make that 667 Nm) of torque.
Similar to the NSX, a twin-turbo V6 is the heart of the powertrain. Codenamed JNC, this engine is joined by a twin-motor unit for the front axle and a single direct-drive electric motor out back. Also worthy of note, the Gotham Gray of the pictured car is limited to 70 units of the 350 total.
Back in April 2022, the Japanese automaker that controls Acura spilled the beans on its electrification plans for the rest of the decade. Not one but two all-electric sports cars are in the offing, with one of them expected to replace the NSX. The other EV is rumored to succeed the S2000 roadster.
