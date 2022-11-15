2023 Acura TLX Adds Peace of Mind and Value With New Complimentary Services

Rather than adding more standard equipment or new optional extras, Acura decided to update its mid-size luxury sedan with complimentary services. The 2023 model comes with three years of AcuraLink services, which include the Japanese automaker’s Remote and Security packages.
AcuraLink Basic includes the owner’s guide, recall notifications, 24/7 roadside assistance, vehicle health reports, and service scheduling, all at the tip of the owner’s finger through the AcuraLink smartphone app. The Remote package ups the ante with remote start and stop, remote lock and unlock, security alarm alerts, geofence alerts, find my car, stolen vehicle locator, speed alert, destination by voice, as well as Amazon Alexa Skill.
Security, as implied, comprises emergency calling, automatic collision notifications to a live agent that will reach out to the driver in case of a crash, enhanced roadside assistance that adds towing and repair services, and personal data wipe to restore audio and navigation system defaults.
What else is new for 2023? Well, the Acura TLX now boasts a complimentary maintenance package that covers the vehicle’s first 24,000 miles (40,000 kilometers) or two years. Factory-scheduled maintenance is the name of the game, as in oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspections. This package is transferrable to the subsequent owner.
There are three main variants of the Acura TLX for 2023, starting with the 2.0T at $39,650, excluding the $1,095 destination charge. Prospective customers are further presented with all-wheel drive from $48,600 at the very least. Six cylinders are available as well, with the 3.0T Type S retailing at $55,350. The Performance Wheel & Tire package costs $800.
Finally, the 3.0T Type S PMC Edition serves as the range-topping variant. Handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center, it features NSX premium nano-pigment paint options, carbon-fiber elements, lightweight Y-spoke wheels mounted with Pirelli P-Zero summer tires, black-chrome quad exhaust pipes, illuminated sills, premium floor mats, flat-bottom heated steering wheel, plus a serialized plaque to bring the point home.
The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump rocks 272 horsepower and 280 pound-foot (380 Nm) of torque. Both the Type S and PMC get a 3.0-liter turbo V6 with 355 horsepower and 354 pound-foot (480 Nm) on deck. Regardless of engine choice, a 10-speed automatic tranny is standard.
