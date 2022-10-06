Hand-Built 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition Opens for Order Stateside

More on this:

1 New Acura TLX Type S Is So Dark It Looks Like a Shadow

2 Acura Previews ‘Handcrafted’ TLX Type S PMC Edition With Trio of Ritzy Shades

3 New Acura Integra Gets Dressed in Racing Attire, Will Take On the Pikes Peak Hill Climb

4 Doug DeMuro Likes the 2021 Acura TLX Type S, but He’d Still Prefer a BMW M340i

5 2021 Acura TLX Type S Launches Stateside With Japanese Roots, V6 Power