Hand-Built 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition Opens for Order Stateside

Acura is now taking reservations for the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition on its official U.S. website, but only for the first 100 units of the total production run of 300 cars.
The first ones to be up for grabs are those finished in Curva Red. Customers looking to get theirs in 130R White and Long Beach Blue will have to wait until November 9 and December 8, respectively, as that is when the order books will open for them.
Hand-built at the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center by the same technicians who make the NSX Type S, the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition is expected to carry an MSRP in the low-to-mid $60,000, Acura says.
Besides the special colors, with each one limited to 100 cars, the special edition model has a contrasting Berlina Black finish for the roof, door handles, and antenna, black-chrome quad exhaust tips, 20-inch lightweight wheels inspired by those of the NSX in Copper, glossy carbon fiber trunk lid spoiler, and diffuser, lower side sill garnish, and logos in glossy black.
Opening the door will reveal the backlit side sills and ‘Type S’ logos on the floor mats. The Ebony upholstery, with red stitching, will be limited to the vehicles finished in Curva Red, whereas the 130R White, and Long Beach Blue cars will get sporty Red, and Orchid with blue stitching interiors, respectively. A flat-bottom steering wheel with heating, power-adjustable front seats, a 10.2-inch infotainment system, premium audio, and a bunch of safety gear are all included.
Power is supplied by the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, making 355 hp and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. Made by a team of experienced powertrain engineers, some of whom developed the electrified V6 used in the NSX, the engine is mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive and comes to life in the TLX Type S-exclusive Sport+ driving mode.
