2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Enters Production in North America With Other Factories to Follow

Honda has officially kicked off the assembly of the 2023 CR-V Hybrid in North America. The electrified model, which has been the best-selling crossover in America over the last 25 years, the automaker says, is now rolling off the line at Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM).
The production start is the result of associates at multiple Honda plants in North America working together. For instance, the two-motor hybrid system comes to life at the Ohio Transmission Plant (TMP-O), and the Atkinson-cycle engine is put together at the Anna Engine Plant (AEP) in Ohio.
“Knowing the importance CR-V Hybrid is set to play to our overall electrification strategy, this is a proud moment for the Honda of Canada Mfg. team, as we lead the start of global production of CR-V Hybrid,” commented the Senior Vice President of HCM, Clement D’Souza.
Both the Sport and Sport Touring trim levels of the electrified crossover pack the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and the brand’s fourth-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system, with a pair of electric motors arranged side-by-side in a parallel axis layout. The result is a combined 204 horsepower (207 ps / 152 kW) and 247 pound-feet (335 Nm) of torque at 2,000 rpm, and it can tow up to 2,200 pounds (1,000 kg).
“AEP associates have always supported evolution of our business, and we are proud to be the sole provider of this engine to all three of our North American CR-V frame plants,” said Rick Riggle, AEP plant lead.
As for the EX and EX-L variants of the new Honda CR-V, they pack an updated 1.5-liter four-pot, making 190 hp (193 ps / 144 kW) and 179 lb-ft (243 Nm) from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm.
Expected to represent around half of the entire CR-V sales, the new CR-V Hybrid will also enter production at other facilities across North America. The model will hit the assembly lines in the coming months at the Indiana Auto Plant and at the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, which used to make the previous-generation CR-V Hybrid too.
