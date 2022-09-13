2023 Honda CR-V Pricing Announced, Base Trim Level Costs $4,310 More Than MY22

Excluding the $1,245 destination charge, Honda’s redesigned CR-V carries a suggested retail price of $31,110 for the EX 2WD with the 1.5-liter turbo and continuously variable transmission. By comparison, the CR-V LX 2WD 1.5T CVT for the 2022 model year can be yours for merely $26,800.
What is actually happening here? For starters, the entry-level LX and Special Edition have been discontinued from the lineup for model year 2023. The EX also happens to feature plenty of standard features, and we should also remember that the HR-V needs some breathing space as well.
To arrive in dealerships later this month, the CR-V will be initially offered with the aforementioned four-cylinder turbocharged engine. Come October, the compact-sized crossover will be available in the guise of a hybrid that comes exclusively with 2WD or AWD. The 1.5-liter turbo is good enough thanks to 190 horsepower and 179 pound-foot (243 Nm) from 1,700 rpm.
Customers who prefer the hybrid are presented with a 2.0-liter engine that runs on the Atkinson cycle for improved efficiency. Including the concurrent output of the two-motor hybrid system, combined output is 204 ponies. The traction motor belts out 247 pound-foot (335 Nm) of torque.
"The all-new Honda CR-V raises the bar in every conceivable way – design, performance, safety, technology, and the most fun-to-drive CR-V we’ve ever made,” said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of auto sales at Honda.
America’s best-selling SUV of the past quarter century and the best-selling Honda vehicle every year since 2017 in this part of the world is EPA-rated 30 miles per gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) combined for the EX 2WD 1.5T 2WD. The most efficient hybrid is the Sport 2WD with 40 mpg (5.9 l/100 km). As for the hybrid with all-wheel drive, both the Sport AWD and Sport Touring AWD grades promise 37 mpg (6.4 l/100 km).
For more information on each trim level, check the press release below.
