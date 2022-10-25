2023 Honda Accord Teased for America As a Fresh Mid-Size Sedan With Hybrid Power

Mid-size sedans may not be as popular as they once were, especially in North America, but there are still a few companies dedicated to making them. Honda is but one, and they have just released a teaser for the brand-new 2023 Accord, ahead of its official unveiling that is just around the corner.
Set to premiere next month, according to the Japanese automaker’s American arm, the 2023 Accord will bring “sleek new styling, a more responsive and fun-to-drive hybrid powertrain, and Honda’s first integration of Google built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity.” The brand's biggest-ever touchscreen display will take center stage inside, measuring 12.3 inches in diagonal.
They haven’t just mentioned these things without backing them up, so besides the short press release, Honda has also dropped three teaser pictures of the car. The first two preview that sleek styling that the company mentioned, with slim LED headlights flanking the large grille, slender LED taillights, trunk lid with a ducktail spoiler-like shape, and more angular overall design.
The ‘Hybrid’ and ‘Touring’ logos are also visible at the back, on the right-hand side of the trunk lid, and the model’s name is displayed on the other side. A reversing camera is also visible. As for the third teaser image, it shows the tablet-like infotainment system sitting on top of the dashboard, with Google built-in services. Maps, Play Store, Google Assistant, Alexa, and a few other features are visible on it, next to an official animation of the hybrid powertrain.
But what assembly are we talking about? It’s been said that it might be the 2.0-liter inline-four, with electrical assistance, found in the latest CR-V. This one enjoys a total of 204 hp (207 ps / 152 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm) of torque. We wouldn’t be surprised to find out that it will get some normal gasoline engines too, but we’d better wait for Honda to unveil it before making any more assumptions.
They haven’t just mentioned these things without backing them up, so besides the short press release, Honda has also dropped three teaser pictures of the car. The first two preview that sleek styling that the company mentioned, with slim LED headlights flanking the large grille, slender LED taillights, trunk lid with a ducktail spoiler-like shape, and more angular overall design.
The ‘Hybrid’ and ‘Touring’ logos are also visible at the back, on the right-hand side of the trunk lid, and the model’s name is displayed on the other side. A reversing camera is also visible. As for the third teaser image, it shows the tablet-like infotainment system sitting on top of the dashboard, with Google built-in services. Maps, Play Store, Google Assistant, Alexa, and a few other features are visible on it, next to an official animation of the hybrid powertrain.
But what assembly are we talking about? It’s been said that it might be the 2.0-liter inline-four, with electrical assistance, found in the latest CR-V. This one enjoys a total of 204 hp (207 ps / 152 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm) of torque. We wouldn’t be surprised to find out that it will get some normal gasoline engines too, but we’d better wait for Honda to unveil it before making any more assumptions.