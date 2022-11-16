IIHS Gives 2023 Acura Integra Highest Possible Safety Award

What do you call a Honda Civic Si with more standard equipment, a fancier badge, a standard continuously variable transmission, and an optional manual that costs $5,000 more than the CVT? Acura is much obliged to answer this question with the all-new Integra, which is a Top Safety Pick+ according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
There is, however, a fine detail that needs to be highlighted. A nonprofit organization, the IIHS used crash test data supplied by Honda for the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side-impact, and updated side-impact evaluations. The other two evaluations were conducted by the Arlington-based NPO.
“Good” ratings were awarded for all six tests. Both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash avoidance and mitigation are top-notch as per the safety boffins at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Even though it boasts the nonprofit’s most desirable award, the Integra could do better in terms of headlight performance and child restraints ease of use.
The LED projectors with high-beam assist were deemed “acceptable” for inadequate visibility on the gradual left curve. The middle rear seat tether anchor was penalized for its hard-to-find location and because other hardware could be confused for it. The outboard rear seats, on the other hand, are just fine in terms of both the tether anchor and lower anchors.
As mentioned in the first paragraph, $5,000 separates the $30,800 CVT-equipped Integra from the $35,800 manual-equipped variant. “Greedy” is the word that springs to mind in this context, more so if you remember that the Civic Si is rocking a manual box (no CVT, sorry!) at $28,100.
Like its Honda-branded sibling, the Acura is a front-wheel-drive affair with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. In this application, it develops 200 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm), mirroring the 2023 Honda Civic Si.
