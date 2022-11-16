Learn the History of the World Cup in the FIFA Museum Opened Up by Hyundai

The 2022 FIFA World Cup it's just around the corner, and it's the biggest sports event in the world, with billions of soccer fans tuning in to watch the games. Even non-soccer fans would find themselves watching at least some highlights of the games.
In order to honor the long history of this prestigious competition which started back in 1930, the guys from Hyundai (one of the main sponsors since 1999) opened the FIFA Museum in Doha, Qatar. The museum dedicated to football recalls the best moments and goals in World Cup history, the original trophy awarded between 1930 and 1970 is on display for the regular viewing section during the whole exhibition.
In a "save the earth" manner, the Japanese company created this unique museum using the rammed earth construction technique. The advantage of this natural way of building certain things is that it allows the exterior section to return to nature without creating waste upon decomposition. The interior was made from recyclable materials, putting in the central spot the 'Goal of the Century' initiative, which is a significant commitment to sustainability. In order to market all these creations, a campaign video will be run as an advertisement between the games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
"We are delighted and very excited to welcome football fans from all around the world in our exhibition in Doha during the FIFA World Cup 2022™ to be able to connect, engage and share the magic of football together," declared Marco Fazzone, Director of the FIFA Museum.
"Thanks to Hyundai, once again, we celebrate football heritage and culture together with the world for the third time in the past four years in the host country during a major World Cup tournament. It will be another big milestone for the FIFA Museum and we can't wait to open our doors as part of the FIFA Fan Festival™."
With only four days until the opening game between the host country, Qatar and Ecuador, go check out this museum if you find yourself around Doha.
