79k-Mile 2000 Acura Integra Type R Offered at No Reserve, Needs Only a Little TLC

In the pantheon of great-driving vehicles, the Integra Type R holds a special place. Often considered the best-handling FWD production car ever made, the DC2 entered production in 1995 as a JDM-only affair.
Not long after, Honda’s luxury division offered the DC2 ITR stateside and in Canada. The only extra for the 1997 model year came in the guise of air conditioning, which speaks volumes about Honda’s focus on the driving experience. Through 1998, the only exterior color was Championship White. After a one-year hiatus, the Integra Type R thankfully returned to the North American lineup in two colors: Phoenix Yellow and Flamenco Black Pearl. For 2001, the final model year of the DC2 ITR in this part of the world, Acura introduced Nighthawk Black Pearl to the exterior palette.
A three-door liftback that’s been steadily rising in value on the used market, the DC2 three-door liftback is twinned with the DB8 four-door sedan. The DB8 was a JDM-exclusive model, and just like the DC2 for the Japanese market, it came with more conservative single-piece headlights.
Export models feature a quad-lamp arrangement, giving the Integra Type R an unmistakable look. The bright red Acura badges and aero-sculpted mirrors also stand out, but the exterior design couldn’t matter less because – obviously enough – the ITR is a corner-carving thriller above all else.
Weighing considerably less than its compact-sized peers, the Integra Type R from this era features a 1.8-liter VTEC naturally-aspirated engine. Codenamed B18C, this masterpiece of a four-cylinder lump cranks out 195 horsepower and 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) of torque in U.S. specification because vehicles intended for North America run a slightly lower compression ratio (10.6:1, compared to 11.1:1 for Japan). On the upside, VTEC kicks in sooner.
Another highlight of the U.S. specification over its Japanese sibling is the redline, 100 revolutions higher at a screaming 8,700 revolutions per minute. A little under 4,000 examples were produced in total for the United States of America, and even fewer for Canada. The yellow-painted DC2 ITR in the photo gallery is a Canadian specification built for the 2000 model year, when Honda produced just over 220 units for Canada.
Currently located in Ontario, chassis number JH4DC2312YS800337 reads #00-0792 on the center armrest plaque. Offered on Bring a Trailer at no reserve, this blast from the not-so-distant past was acquired by the seller earlier this year with a few imperfections that can be addressed rather easily. For starters, the seller notes a few chips and scratches in the paint.
The shifter knob of the five-speed manual with a close-ratio design is a little worn, which isn’t a biggie as long as the transmission does its job right together with the front limited-slip differential. The underside could use a thorough cleaning, and the trunk floor definitely needs attention. If left unaddressed, the trunk floor would corrode, and that would be that.
Listed with 127,816 kilometers (just under 79,500 miles) on the clock, the 2000 model year Acura Integra Type R before your eyes is currently going for $25,500 after two bids. The auction ends Monday, December 26th.
