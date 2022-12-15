2023 Honda Pilot Enters Production in Alabama, Base Specification Costs $39,150

In production since the 2003 model year, the Pilot was redesigned from the ground up for 2023. Revealed last month, the fourth generation has entered production at Honda’s production facility in Lincoln, Alabama.
“The all-new Honda Pilot is an incredible product that required the determined efforts of each and every associate at the Alabama Auto Plant, and I am proud of how our team overcame numerous challenges to create new value for our customers,” declared AAP plant lead Lamar Whitaker.
Rightfully described as the largest Honda SUV ever, the fourth generation is both longer and wider than its forerunner. No fewer than five trim levels are offered. Priced at $39,150 excluding destination charge, the Sport is joined by the EX-L, Touring, Elite, and TrailSport off-road specification.
The only powerplant available is a 3.5-liter V6 produced at AAP. The all-alloy engine is a naturally-aspirated lump with 285 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque on tap. Twinned with the luxury-oriented Acura MDX, the Pilot can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) with 2WD and up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) if equipped with i-VTM4.
The drivetrain wouldn’t be complete without a transmission, which comes in the guise of a 10-speed auto produced at the Honda Transmission Plant in Tallapoosa, Georgia. That said, what are you getting for your dollars?
Key features of the Sport include roof rails, a multi-angle rearview camera, heated front seats, hill descent control, LED headlights and fog lights, 20-inch alloys, Blind Spot Information with Cross Traffic Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, tri-zone automatic climate control, a seven-speaker audio system, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.
Priced at $41,950, the EX-L grade sweetens the deal with wireless rather than wired Apple CarPlay, leather-trimmed seats, a wireless phone charging pad, a power tailgate, and parking sensors. The $46,450 Touring adds a panoramic moonroof, BOSE premium audio, hands-free access for the power tailgate, and satellite-linked navigation. Both the EX-L and Touring grades are boasting a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
As the name implies, the $48,350 TrailSport is geared up for off-pavement adventures. 18-inch wheels mounted with all-terrain rubber, the TrailWatch camera system, Trail and Sand driving modes, an integrated Class III trailer hitch, and plenty of underbody protection are its highlights. Finally, the $52,030 Elite gets you heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, a head-up display, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and the i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system as standard.
