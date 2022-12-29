Retro-Modern, Next-Gen Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets Digitally Introduced With Tonale DNA

The Alfa Romeo Giulia nameplate was born during the early 1960s but continues to represent a major pillar of the Italian automaker’s range, even today.
The original line of Alfa Romeo Giulia models was a series of sporty four-door compact executive cars – aka Type 105, which were produced between 1962 and 1978. During the same era, there was also the 105/115 series of coupes, and there were also Giuliettas of the Spider, Sprint, and Sprint Speciale variety to keep them company.
During the modern age, the third version of the Giulia nameplate came to life in 2015, again as a compact executive car (Type 952). Following the footsteps of the still-gorgeous 159 sedan that ceased production in 2011, the modern Giulia has a longitudinal rear-wheel drive architecture called ‘Giorgio’ that is shared with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio compact luxury crossover SUV.
They are both quite long-lived, already, and Alfa Romeo applies the same strategy as other Stellantis brands, keeping the same generation for longer – but with additional refreshes along the line. As such, the Giulia has been updated for the 2019, 2020, and 2023 model years. And we can be pretty sure that its Quadrifoglio version is next in line for the upgrade, as the rumor mill has already spied the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio wearing a thin veil of camouflage.
But that is only in the real world. Over across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, the modern interpretation of Giulia has already outstayed its welcome, at least as far as Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, might be concerned. After all, he is again showing a lot of retro CGI love for Alfa Romeo’s sporty sedan.
Initially, the digital creator ‘teased’ us to a blurry studio-like setting for the partially de-focused reveal of the next modern Giulia. Even without a clear view of the crimson sedan, though, there were a few obvious CGI traits associated with the new virtual design project. First, the second modern generation of Giulia exuded a flavored retro styling that reminded us of previous modern sedans like the Alfa Romeo 156 while also decidedly paying tribute to the original Giulia of lore.
Now, everything is finally crystal clear – as the author refocused the CGI eye on the unofficial reveal of the successor for Type 952. And now we are given many more POVs, and they are more natural, now. Well, except for the first moving shot, which is too blurry yet again. Much better is the second feature where the “sexy, simple, elegant, powerful, retro red Alfa” is moving alongside the original Giulia.
The stills are also miles better in terms of depicting all the little details. As such, we can easily see the retro inspiration was blended with the latest Alfa styling that was taken directly from the Tonale subcompact crossover SUV. And the result is not bad at all, right?
