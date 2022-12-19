Virtual Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA Doesn’t Care Quadrifoglio CUV Is Not in the OEM Cards

It has been a while since we last heard of Alfa Romeo’s freshly introduced Tonale compact crossover SUV placed below the older Stelvio, including with AWD plug-in hybrid capabilities.
Luckily, just a few days ago, the rumor mill caught whispers of Stellantis contemplating the idea of letting Alfa Romeo (further) borrow the E-CMP architecture for a smaller SUV. It would be planned under the Tonale as a sibling for the likes of Peugeot e-2008, Opel Mokka Electric, and the upcoming Jeep Avenger CUVs.
Coincidence or not, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, has caught the rumor mill whispering something else - that Alfa Romeo has denied the Tonale Quadrifoglio version will come to market as the high-performance flagship of the series. So, of course, he thought that maybe a bonkers Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA would have a better fighting chance – at least across the digital realm.
So, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), the pixel master has abandoned the JDM dreams of Toyota morphing the all-new Crown series into a proper ‘Touring’ station wagon or the Subaru Baja getting a digital revival to start an Americana battle with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Instead, he is back into full Euro CGI swing.
And this time around, the CGI expert is not infusing any VW Golf Mk9 with Chinese styling cues but (rather) opted to skip the Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio version and focus directly on the hypothetical Tonale GTA. This is more than wishful thinking, right, since even the older Stelvio was not granted such an extreme honor!
By the way, has anyone noticed how the digital enhancements are mostly on the subtle side of the CGI equation? As such, they only involve a bigger front fascia with additional aero work, wider tires, new side skirts, plus a slightly more aggressive rear diffuser with some carbon fiber and a centrally-positioned dual exhaust system.
Coincidence or not, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, has caught the rumor mill whispering something else - that Alfa Romeo has denied the Tonale Quadrifoglio version will come to market as the high-performance flagship of the series. So, of course, he thought that maybe a bonkers Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA would have a better fighting chance – at least across the digital realm.
So, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), the pixel master has abandoned the JDM dreams of Toyota morphing the all-new Crown series into a proper ‘Touring’ station wagon or the Subaru Baja getting a digital revival to start an Americana battle with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Instead, he is back into full Euro CGI swing.
And this time around, the CGI expert is not infusing any VW Golf Mk9 with Chinese styling cues but (rather) opted to skip the Alfa Romeo Tonale Quadrifoglio version and focus directly on the hypothetical Tonale GTA. This is more than wishful thinking, right, since even the older Stelvio was not granted such an extreme honor!
By the way, has anyone noticed how the digital enhancements are mostly on the subtle side of the CGI equation? As such, they only involve a bigger front fascia with additional aero work, wider tires, new side skirts, plus a slightly more aggressive rear diffuser with some carbon fiber and a centrally-positioned dual exhaust system.