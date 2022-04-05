Alfa Stelvio Imagined With Aggressive New SUV Face, Dark Accents, and Low Stance

Although in the real world most spotlights have turned on the pricier and slightly larger Maserati Grecale, not all virtual automotive artists have moved on from Alfa Rome’s all-new, first-ever Tonale. And that is digitally great for Giulia and Stelvio.
Some will say the Maserati Grecale does not deserve all the attention because it lacks the usually confident Italian styling and instead borrowed a headlight style that is more akin to Ford’s affordable Puma crossover SUV. Well, opinions will be divided on the matter, of course.
Unlike with Alfa Romeo and its newly unveiled, interesting front-end design that premiered alongside the 2023 Tonale subcompact premium crossover SUV. As such, there was no surprise when pixel masters all over the world became mesmerized by the fresh style and even premiered entire series of CGI transformations.
Others decided that it was about CGI time the older Alfa Romeo models in the lineup got the new styling flavor and proceeded to fiddle with the Giulia sedan and Stelvio performance SUV. Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to plaster a Tonale front end all over the Alfa Romeo place and although he seems to be a little late at the digital party has now wrapped up the transformation for the entire lineup.
Sure, that was not hard to do since there are just three entries in the field. Alas, his tardiness may be related to a few aftermarket-like subtleties. Take a look at the older Giulia project and especially the latest Stelvio creation, and one might easily notice that something is amiss. Without saying so, the author graced the luxury crossover SUV with a little bit of his signature “Shadow Line,” along with a lowered suspension setup and contrasting dark aftermarket-style wheels.
But perhaps he did not want anything to distract us from the more obvious changes which include the transplant of Tonale’s front design ethos to Stelvio’s fascia. The result is much more aggressive than what Stelvio can conjure today even after the 2020 facelift. Hopefully, this is the OEM way forward too, and we will soon notice real-world Giulia and Stelvio models playing the Tonale pretend.
