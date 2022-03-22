Alfa Romeo Tonale Edizione Speciale Now Up for Grabs Featuring Hybrid Power

Order books are officially open for the brand-new Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover, which is making its debut in an exclusive ‘Edizione Speciale’ launch specification. This compact people hauler is the first in a series of new models tasked with representing Alfa Romeo in this new era of connectivity and electrification.
The Tonale ‘Edizione Speciale’ will be available with a hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 130 hp 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, working alongside a built-in 48-volt 15-kW electric motor (with 55 Nm of torque) and a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
In terms of specs, you get 20-inch alloy wheels with red calipers, Matrix full LED adaptive headlights, privacy windows, aluminum shift paddles, keyless entry, hands-free power lift tailgate, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with voice control and sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, leather steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and Traffic Sign Recognition, among other things.
As far as the Italian brand is concerned, the Tonale is more than just a new car, but rather the very first car (anywhere) equipped with NFT technology. Basically, you receive a confidential and non-modifiable record of the main stages in the life of an individual vehicle.
If you consent, the NFT will record vehicle data, generating a certificate that can be used as a guarantee that the car has been properly maintained – in turn, this should reflect positively on its residual value, especially with the used car market being what it is now.
Once in showrooms, the Tonale will be available in two trim levels (Super and Ti), both with clearly defined specifications. The Super trim can be further customized with the Sprint pack, which adds several sporty bits. Meanwhile, the Ti trim works well together with the Veloce pack, reaching a peak in terms of performance and sportiness, according to the carmaker.
As for the Edizione Speciale, it will soon be available with an even more powerful hybrid unit, good for 160 hp instead of just 130 hp.
