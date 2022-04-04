2023 Lotus Eletre EV SUV Gets Rightfully Converted Into a Two-Door GT Coupe

While everyone in North America is rightfully stoked and obsessed by the arrival of the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla widebody 300-hp hot hatchback, some Euro folks are still trying to cope with the battery-powered, quirky 2023 Eletre SUV. In their own, signature CGI way, of course...
Even virtual automotive artists have been raving about the purist, rally-bred Hot Hatch, and the ways it could be improved if anyone at the OEM level would listen to them. Naturally, that is not going to happen, even if their wishful thinking creations were orders of magnitude better.
Luckily, this is something they seem to never understand, and we are always thankful for their continued portrayal of different takes of the same real-world variety. Especially when they let their imagination run wild in the most subtle ways possible. Case in point, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, is again taking a break from his favorite neo-retro transformations.
So, after recently playing with the GR Yaris for a seemingly far-fetched transformation into a T200 Toyota Celica restomod, he is now catching up to the 2023 Lotus Eletre news, albeit with a little signature twist. So, instead of just letting the battery-powered new British SUV alone, the author imagined it as a proper Lotus: a two-door Grand Tourer Coupe.
Frankly, we need more POVs (the traditional front and rear angles are probably brewing in between an iconic Bugatti Centodieci and a Valhalla One-77 makeover), but if this Eletre transformation would have kept the four-door body style, we could have easily mistaken it for a Ferrari Purosangue profile.
As such, it might seem hopeless for the new 2023 Lotus Eletre SUV to escape the possible (cheap) Chinese copycat stigma anytime soon, even when independent CGI experts try and morph it into something completely different... To me, it seems there is just one solution: make the real-world Eletre in any other color rather than (Lambo) yellow or (Prancing Horse) crimson!
