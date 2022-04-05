Harley-Davidson Goes Blue and Yellow for Ukraine, But Not the Way You Think

The war in Ukraine is now over 40 days old, and it doesn’t really show any signs of stopping. In the time that has passed since Russia invaded, the world seems to have united behind the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, but doesn’t seem to be doing much to end the conflict.
Instead, it limits itself, at an official level, at cheering the Ukrainian army and civilians on with kind words, weapons, supplies, and so on. Private citizens and companies, on the other hand, try to help the civilians of Ukraine get through this as best as possible.
The last group of people to join the effort to help Ukrainians are Harley-Davidson’s employees. As they were looking to “find a way to give back and show support for relief efforts for Ukraine,” they decided not to make a special motorcycle and then auction it off, as you might have expected, but a limited-edition… t-shirt.
Made together with United Way Worldwide, the piece of clothing comes with the Harley-Davidson lettering spread across the front, only this time written in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
The tee is already available for pre-order and goes for $35 on Harley's website. Of that, $26 for each piece sold will go to United Way Worldwide’s United for Ukraine Fund, “which is providing assistance in the form of transportation, shelter, food, medicine and critical childcare supplies to support those in crisis.”
Harley does not specify what limited edition means in terms of how many of these will be made and doesn’t give any indication as to how many it hopes to sell. The bike maker did however announce it is matching whatever amount will be raised like this by donating $50,000 for the same fund.
At the beginning of March, the bike maker suspended its operations in Russia.
