Harley-Davidson Giotto Australia Is Proof Russians Still Love American Stuff

We don’t have a scale on which to measure today’s level of danger to planetary peace, compared to the levels from the years of the Cold War. But for most of us adults, who don’t remember those times, the level reads and feels pretty high.
But the tensions between the U.S. and Russia over the latter’s actions in Ukraine generally have nothing to do with the common folk and their likes. Despite its declared stance on rotten Western whatever, Russia cannot stop its people from embracing the American products they like and hold dear.
Long before the war in Ukraine started, we’ve uncovered a Russian custom motorcycle shop called Box39. Focused on the bikes Americans are making under the Harley-Davidson name, it disappeared for a while from the public scene, only to return now with three new builds, as a testimony that political and military turmoil should not impact all that’s right in the world.
We’ll cover the three builds in the coming weeks, and we’ll start today with something called Giotto Australia. Giotto is the name of an entire line of V-Rods modified by Box39, and Australia was slapped in there because that’s the place where the bike was assembled, using Russian-made parts.
Box39 is first and foremost a maker of custom wheels, and that’s what we get here as well. The multi-spoke pieces of hardware chosen for this one measure 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, and they fit the overall look of the build like a charm.
Wrapped in a custom plastic body kit, the Night Rod that served as a basis for the conversion now also rocks Box39-made pulley, fork extension and heels, and fuel tank, among others. All the custom bits, as well as the remaining stock ones (including the engine), were covered in shades of grey and black.
The price of the build was not disclosed, but keep in mind the conversion is brand new, and we’re not exactly living the best of days, financially speakings, so steep would probably cover it.
