Draganfly Sends Its Drones to Ukraine To Deliver Temperature-Sensitive Medical Supplies

The war in Ukraine has left the entire world in shock and has united the entire planet, with countries from every corner of the world showing their support for the victims. Canadian drone manufacturer Draganfly just announced its plans to put its Medical Response and Search and Rescue drones to good use and deploy them to Ukraine.
The company received an order from the non-profit organization Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU), a relief agency in Ukraine, and will immediately send there 10 of its North American-made drones, with the total order size being up to 200 units. In addition to these, Draganfly will also donate three drone systems to RSU. As announced by the Canadian company, the order was received via its partner, Coldchain Delivery Systems, which specializes in developing shipping systems that are used for delivering temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.
Draganfly’s drones will be used to deliver medical supplies such as medicine, blood, or vaccines, in a timely manner, to those in the war-affected areas.
Manufactured in North America, the Medical Response and Search and Rescue drones are equipped with a temperature-managed payload box that can maintain cold chain requirements for temperature-sensitive medical supplies.
These unmanned aerial vehicles can carry up to 35 lb (15.8 kg) in medical supplies and equipment, featuring both top and bottom mounted payloads. The temperature-managed payload box is mounted on top, to provide easier access and ensure deliveries are safer. Draganfly’s drones can be used with high-resolution industry cameras and monitoring systems like infrared and LiDAR (light detection and ranging).
The drones will be dispatched in dangerous and hard-to-reach areas, ensuring that those affected have access to the aid they require.
Draganfly boasts of its long history of supporting emergency medical services and was recognized in 2013 as the first company to have had the first drone to ever save a human life during a search and rescue operation. Its X4-ES was able to locate an unconscious victim in below-freezing temperatures.
