Alfa Romeo Small Class SUV Planned for 2024

Alfa Romeo is in a complicated situation. The brand's sales have plummeted to an all-time low. In Europe, Alfa sold only 25,964 units in 2021 compared to 83,438 units in 2018, and in the U.S., only 18,250 units compared to 23,800 in 2018.Imparato, who is Alfa's boss as of January 1, 2021, has an ambitious plan to launch one new model every year until 2029.A new supercar whose design is inspired by the Alfa Romeo T33 Stradale will be unveiled in 2023. But this performance-oriented model is mostly an image vector. Alfa Romeo needs volume, and hopes are pinned on a small-classthat will be launched in 2024. Moreover, Imparato says Alfa must offer an alternative to Alfa MiTo and Giulietta customers.The new small-class crossover will be based on the upgraded e-CMP platform, just like the Jeep Avenger , and it will be positioned below the Tonale. Like the Avenger, Alfa will most likely have a front-wheel drive for the entry-level version. Furthermore, the upgraded e-CMP architecture can also accommodate two motors for all-wheel drive vehicles. Proof of that is the Jeep Avenger 4x4 concept.

Equipped with the updated powertrain from the e-2008, Alfa's SUV will have a 115 kW (154 hp) motor and a battery with a net capacity of 51 kWh. However, Imparato told German auto motor und sport magazine that the Alfa small SUV will not be exclusively electric and will also feature ICE propulsion.

Alfa's boss explained to the British magazine Car: "Not everywhere will people be able to pay $40,000 for a small electric car. That's why we will also offer a cheaper mild hybrid version". It will be powered by the PSA group's 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

Imparato says that the car will also be sold online, and that's why the versions and equipment will be optimized: two engines (probably front and all-wheel drive), two equipment levels, two packages, and five options. And the same net price regardless of country. The new small-class SUV doesn't have a name yet, but Imparto suggested that the brand's tradition will inspire it. In the auto motor und sport interview, Imparato said that the first only electric Alfa Romeo will appear in 2025 but didn't give more details.